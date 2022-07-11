Brandi Carlile Helps Tanya Tucker Make the 'Greatest Comeback' in New Documentary Trailer — Watch!

Tanya Tucker's comeback is making its way to the big screen.

Over the weekend, the official teaser trailer dropped for The Return of Tanya Tucker — a documentary that details the legendary country artist's return to fame with the help of Brandi Carlile. The film is set for a fall release.

"Trailblazing, hell-raising country music legend Tanya Tucker defied the standards of how a woman in country music was supposed to behave," the trailer's YouTube description reads. "Decades after Tanya slipped from the spotlight, rising Americana music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya's extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history."

The description for the film, directed by Kathlyn Horan, continues, "THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER follows Tanya's richly creative, utterly captivating, bumpy ride back to the top as Brandi encourages her to push past her fears to create a new sound and reach a new audience. The writing, the experimenting, and refining of this new music mixes with all that came before – using rare archival footage and photographs to delve into Tanya's history, beginning in a single wide trailer in Seminole, Texas."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Brandi Carlile attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Tanya Tucker attends the "The Return of Tanya Tucker - Featuring Brandi Carlile" premiere during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at ZACH Theatre on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW) Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy; Michael Loccisano/Getty for SXSW

"Taking stock of the past while remaining vitally alive in the present and keeping an eye on the future, THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER is a rousing exploration of an unexpected friendship built on the joy of a perfectly timed creative collaboration," concludes the note.

The trailer begins with vintage footage of Tucker, 63, performing and features voiceover narration from Carlile, 41.

"I have loved Tanya Tucker since I was eight years old," Carlile says in the clip. "Tanya's voice is in all of us that sing country music. And it's time for us to do an about-face and recognize that."

"I want this record to be a renaissance period in her life," she adds, referring to their 2019 collaborative album While I'm Livin, for which Tucker ended up receiving the best country album Grammy award in 2020. Their song "Bring My Flowers Now" from the album also won for best country song.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Tanya Tucker attends The Drop: Tanya Tucker at the GRAMMY Museum on October 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Tanya Tucker | Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty for The Recording Academy

"To be able to leave behind something. And I guess music is, you know, the gift I have," Tucker says in the trailer.

In January 2020, just ahead of the Grammys ceremony, Tucker spoke to PEOPLE about her nominations and opened up about the making of the album.

At the time, Tucker said she initially didn't like the rough-edged sound — but Carlile defended it, and Tucker recalled what the "Broken Horses" singer had to say: "This album is Tanya Tucker, the singer, flaws and all. It's not Tanya Tucker the entertainer, because the entertainer wants everything precise.