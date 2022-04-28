Brandi Carlile Cancels Stagecoach Performance After Catching COVID: 'I'm Devastated to Be Missing You'

In a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, Brandi Carlile revealed she's tested positive for COVID-19 and can't perform at this weekend's Stagecoach Festival

In a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, the singer-songwriter revealed she's tested positive for COVID-19 and can't perform at this weekend's Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California — where she was set to perform on Friday, April 29.

"Hey, buddies. It finally happened. I have the COVID," said Carlile, 40, in the clip. "So I won't be able to come to Stagecoach. Argh, it's horrible. I'm a few days in and I have a chest infection, but I think I turned a corner today and I'm starting to feel a little better."

"I just wanted to let everybody know that I'm devastated to be missing you and I hope you have a wonderful time out there with all my friends," continued the "Right on Time" musician. "See you on the other side of this trash."

Carlile was meant to headline the festival's Palomino stage from 7:40pm to 8:30pm, a slot that'll now be filled by Tanya Tucker, who enlisted the Highwomen member as a co-writer and co-producer on her 2019 album, While I'm Livin'.

In February, Stagecoach and Coachella announced they wouldn't be requiring attendees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask in order to gain entry. "Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines," read a tweet from the official Stagecoach Twitter account.

Earlier this month, Carlile performed "Right on Time" at the 2022 Grammys, where she received five nominations: record of the year ("Right on Time"), two for song of the year ("A Beautiful Noise" with Alicia Keys and "Right on Time"), best pop solo performance ("Right on Time"), and best American roots performance ("Same Devil" with Brandy Clark).