Brad Paisley and Wife Kimberly Celebrate 18 Years of Marriage: 'Tears of Joy... Right?'

"Thank you for this adventure," Kimberly wrote about her country star husband, with whom she shares three boys

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are celebrating 18 years of blissful marriage.

The country star and his actress wife, who tied the knot in 2003 and share sons Huck, 14, and Jasper, 11, marked their wedding anniversary on Monday with Instagram tributes to one another.

Paisley, 48, went for humor with his post, sharing a photo of his wife, 49, crying, which he captioned, "Happy anniversary @kimberlywilliamspaisley ! Tears of joy... right?"

Meanwhile, Williams-Paisley had a more heartfelt tone in her Instagram post, which featured a selfie of the happy couple together on the beach.

"18 years I've been married to this man!! I can't believe all that's happened and all that we've done in that time. Thank you for this adventure. I love you @bradpaisley.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," the mom of two wrote.

Over the past year, the Paisley family have been sharing peeks into their at-home life together on social media.

Last April, the Grammy winner hilariously touched up his wife's roots while hair salons were shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "This is going to ruin everything I've worked towards in my image," Paisley joked during the styling session.

The following month, Williams-Paisley poked fun at her husband in a video of Paisley's questionably "organized" closet.

"I've given up on folding clothes and stuff," Paisley told his wife in the video. "That's clean. That's dirty. So what? Who cares?"

Speaking to PEOPLE in May, Paisley — who was touring consistently for two decades until the pandemic began — said that he's appreciated the extra time at home with his family.

"The stress that a lot of business owners are under and a lot of musicians are under right now is horrifying," said Paisley. "Every now and then something hits me that just feels sad, but I have enjoyed the time at home with my family."

The "Whiskey Lullaby" singer continued: "I'm able to be home and present in a way that I haven't been, so that part is nice. The fires in the fireplace and everybody sitting around, that's pretty great. I don't want to look back on this when I've complained for years about not having time for certain things, like fishing with my kids and hiking in the woods. We're trying to do that as much as we can."

Wednesday also marks the anniversary of Paisley's The Store, which provides free groceries to those who need it, delivering food to the elderly amid the pandemic.