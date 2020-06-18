Brad Paisley Surprises Kentucky Farmer with N95 Masks, Gifts in New Amazon Show Regular Heroes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

“We need more people like you,” the country singer tells Daniel Hayden in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the episode

Brad Paisley is using his star power to make a difference.

The country star, 47, recently surprised Daniel Hayden, a farmer from Whitesville, Kentucky with a year's worth of N95 masks for him and his staffers as well as other thoughtful gifts for the Amazon docuseries Regular Heroes.

Regular Heroes, which began airing May 8 on Prime Video, highlights individuals — a doctor, bus driver, animal rescue worker and more — who are going above and beyond to help their communities during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Previous episodes have featured cameos from celebrities like Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys and Kevin Hart as they surprise these people with food, financial support and other resources so they can continue the work they’re doing.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the series, Paisley meets Daniel and his wife, Danielle, over FaceTime.

"I so appreciate you keeping the food chain going for all of us," Paisley tells the couple.

Daniel helps run Hayden Farms, his family’s cattle and chicken farm. Throughout the pandemic, Daniel has been working with Perdue Chicken to connect neighbors experiencing food insecurity to local food banks.

In the clip, Paisley surprises Daniel and Danielle with a year’s supply of N95 masks for their staff as well as two sentimental gifts: financial support for fertility treatments to help the couple get pregnant, and two matching Hayden Farms belt buckles for Daniel and his future child "to tie the generations together," as Paisley notes.

"That means the world to us," Hayden says while holding back tears. "That is our number one priority: passing it on to the next generation … we've had trouble with that for a while."

Paisley responds: "We need more people like you."