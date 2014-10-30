The singer sings a hilarious new tune dedicated to the Lone Star State

Brad Paisley Sings the Best Worst Country Song Ever on The Daily Show

Brad Paisley unveiled one of the best worst country songs of all time (or the worst best?) on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart this week with a tongue-in-cheek tune called “The State of Texas.”

Daily Show correspondent Jason Jones recruited the singer to perform in celebration of Stewart’s weeklong stint taping his talk show from Austin, Texas – but Jones blissfully ignored the fact that Paisley is not, in fact, a son of the Lone Star State.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You realize I’m from West Virginia, right?” Paisley asked Jones, who replied with a broad smile, “Yeah, wild, wild west – I love it!”

“And I live in Nashville now ” Paisley continued. “Mmm-hmm. Nashville, Texas!” Jones deadpanned. “Home of country music. Keep singing, country boy!”

With lines like “When teachers tell kids, ‘Howdy’ nearly half of them say, ‘Hola!’/ We’re the state that’s got it all – hell, now we’ve even got ebola!” the tune sent up the state’s political controversies. After Paisley and Jones strummed the last chords, Jones asked the singer, “So I’ll see you at the Grammys?” “I doubt it,” Paisley replied. “CMAs?” Jones said hopefully – but Paisley walked away.

Jason Jones in a ten-gallon at the CMAs? Yes please!

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

Thank you for signing up!

Can Brad Paisley Pour the Perfect Pint Guinness?