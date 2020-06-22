Brad Paisley to Headline Live from the Drive-in Concerts with Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker and Nelly
Brad Paisley will headline three shows, starting on July 10 in St. Louis
Brad Paisley is set to perform in-person for fans again.
The country star, 47, will be headlining Live from the Drive-in, a series of live music tailgating concerts from July 10-12 in Indianapolis at Ruoff Music Center, Nashville's Nissan Stadium and St. Louis at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also be joining Paisley for the series in Nashville and Nelly will play in his hometown of St. Louis, where El Monstero will also perform. Pardi will also play in Indianapolis along with Yacht Rock Revue.
"Man, I've missed playing music! Time to change that," Rucker, 54, tweeted along with the announcement on Monday.
Guests, who will be allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks to party in their designated areas, can expect contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle window when they arrive at the venues. (There will be a maximum of four people permitted per car.)
In accordance with coronavirus safety guidelines, there will also be dedicated buffer spaces around each vehicle to ensure social distancing measures.
The stages will be set up in the parking lots of each of the venues and will feature full LED screens and speakers.
RELATED: Chris Martin, John Legend, Keith Urban and More Livestream Concerts amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Each concert vows to comply with health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations, including placement of hand-sanitizing stations, to protect fans, artists, crews and staff.
The dates of the Live from the Drive-in schedule are below:
Indianapolis at Ruoff Music Center
Friday, July 10 – Yacht Rock Revue
Saturday, July 11 – Jon Pardi
Sunday, July 12 – Brad Paisley
Nashville at Nissan Stadium
Friday, July 10 – Jon Pardi
Saturday, July 11 – Brad Paisley
Sunday, July 12 – Darius Rucker
St. Louis at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Friday, July 10 – Brad Paisley
Saturday, July 11 – El Monstero
Sunday, July 12 – Nelly
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.