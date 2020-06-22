Brad Paisley to Headline Live from the Drive-in Concerts with Jon Pardi, Darius Rucker and Nelly

Brad Paisley is set to perform in-person for fans again.

The country star, 47, will be headlining Live from the Drive-in, a series of live music tailgating concerts from July 10-12 in Indianapolis at Ruoff Music Center, Nashville's Nissan Stadium and St. Louis at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi will also be joining Paisley for the series in Nashville and Nelly will play in his hometown of St. Louis, where El Monstero will also perform. Pardi will also play in Indianapolis along with Yacht Rock Revue.

"Man, I've missed playing music! Time to change that," Rucker, 54, tweeted along with the announcement on Monday.

Guests, who will be allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks to party in their designated areas, can expect contactless ticket scanning through their vehicle window when they arrive at the venues. (There will be a maximum of four people permitted per car.)

In accordance with coronavirus safety guidelines, there will also be dedicated buffer spaces around each vehicle to ensure social distancing measures.

The stages will be set up in the parking lots of each of the venues and will feature full LED screens and speakers.

Each concert vows to comply with health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations, including placement of hand-sanitizing stations, to protect fans, artists, crews and staff.

The dates of the Live from the Drive-in schedule are below:

Indianapolis at Ruoff Music Center

Friday, July 10 – Yacht Rock Revue

Saturday, July 11 – Jon Pardi

Sunday, July 12 – Brad Paisley

Nashville at Nissan Stadium

Friday, July 10 – Jon Pardi

Saturday, July 11 – Brad Paisley

Sunday, July 12 – Darius Rucker

St. Louis at The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Friday, July 10 – Brad Paisley

Saturday, July 11 – El Monstero

Sunday, July 12 – Nelly