Brad Paisley on Dyeing His Wife Kimberly’s Hair in Quarantine: ‘I’m a Jackass of All Trades!’

Since they began sheltering at home in March, Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly have been sharing hilarious peeks into their new normal

Brad Paisley is a man of many talents.

Last month, the country star's wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, shared a video of her husband touching up her roots at home. "This is going to ruin everything I've worked towards in my image," he joked during the styling session.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been cutting my own hair — and coloring hair as well. I'm a jackass of all trades at this point!" Paisley, 47, tells PEOPLE exclusively in its latest issue.

The "No I in Beer" singer says he's been cutting his own hair "off and on" since college, so he has quite a few years of practice under his belt when it comes to hair styling.

"I've done it when I need to, and I'm not any good at it but it doesn't matter because I'm wearing a hat," jokes Paisley, who reunited with his full band on May 15 to play a live concert in partnership with Bud Light Seltzer that benefited the American Red Cross. "It's great to be a cowboy hat-wearing artist right now."

Since they began sheltering at home in March, the Paisleys have been sharing hilarious peeks into their new normal.

Image zoom Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Earlier this month, Kimberly shared a video of what she's been "dealing with" — Paisley's questionably "organized" closet.

For all the details on Brad Paisley's life at home and how he and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are giving back to their Nashville community, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

"I've given up on folding clothes and stuff," he says. "That's clean. That's dirty. So what? Who cares?"

Turns out, his mom Sandra does. "My mother saw that and she drove over here — we're not separated from my mom and dad, they're quarantining sort of with us — she drove over to our house, loaded it all up and washed it and folded it," says Paisley, laughing. "Pretty soon you'll see a video of my dirty truck. I have a feeling [my dad] Doug Paisley will drive right on over here and wash that thing!"

In all seriousness, Paisley — who's been touring consistently for nearly 20 years — says it's not lost on him how precious this extra time at home has been for his family.

RELATED VIDEO: Brad Paisley Says His Wife Kimberly Was 'Thrilled' to Work with Dolly Parton in New TV Series

"The stress that a lot of business owners are under and a lot of musicians are under right now is horrifying," says Paisley, who has two sons, Huck, 13, and Jasper, 11, with Kimberly. "Every now and then something hits me that just feels sad, but I have enjoyed the time at home with my family."