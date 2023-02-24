Brad Paisley Drops New Song with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on First Anniversary of Russia Invading Ukraine

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has made a new appearance in a country song!

A phone conversation between the politician, 45, and superstar Brad Paisley is featured at the end of the country singer's latest single, "Same Here," which marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

"On this one year anniversary of the invasion, I'm reminded of the ways we are all so similar," Paisley, 50, wrote on Instagram.

The song itself is an acoustic-led ballad about traffic, watching sunsets, the joy of weddings and a love of sports — basically feelings shared among those in different parts of the world.

"However you talk, whatever you think / From the songs that you sing to the drink that you drink," Paisley sings. "If you miss your mama and worry 'bout your babies / And love each other like crazy / And want someone to share your hopes and fears / Same here."

During his call with Zelenskyy toward the end of the song, Paisley asks the Ukraine leader how he says "same here," to which he replies with "Так само."

"We speak different languages in our life," Zelenskyy said. "Yes, but I think we appreciate the same things — children, freedom, our flag, our soldiers, our people. The biggest treasure we have — and friends. And we're proud of our army who defends our freedom and will defend our lives."

Paisley, who is a celebrity ambassador for Ukraine's United24 crowdfunding effort, told the Associated Press that there are "so many similarities" between the U.S. and Ukraine, despite the fact that we're largely in "different places with different flags and different languages."

"I think he understands that art is how you reach the most people, especially in the heart," Paisley said of Zelenskyy, who also suggested some changes to the track. "He can give as many speeches as he can give, but it's a lot easier to hear something with a melody maybe."

Paisley also told the AP that the song's royalties will be donated to United24 to help build housing for displaced Ukrainians, and that he's even been invited to sing in Ukraine.

"I wouldn't be able to sleep at night if I didn't sort of swing for the fence with things like this," Paisley said. "For me, I'm happiest dealing with stuff as a songwriter that's very true and very, very passionate. And sometimes I don't know if you'd call it risky, but it's more like it's bigger than me."