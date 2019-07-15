Chris Lane had carefully planned out his proposal to fiancée Lauren Bushnell — even running it by Brad Paisley, whom he’s opening for on tour.

“It was interesting, because he told me that he was going to propose, and he had got this song ready,” Paisley, 46, tells PEOPLE of Lane’s single “Big, Big Plans,” which Lane sang — “Right now we’re back in her hometown/ and I’m down on one knee” — into reality as he popped the question.

“He’d written this thing and planned a whole thing. I had some friends on the [tour] bus, and they were all like, ‘That sounds pretty awesome,’ and I’m like, ‘Don’t do that,’ ” Paisley recalls, adding, “I’m glad he didn’t listen to me because it worked out great.”

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in June that Lane, 34, asked Bushnell, 29, to marry him, presenting her with a 3.5 carat, emerald-cut diamond in the backyard of her family’s Oregon home.

“The way he proposed was so opposite of what I did,” Paisley reflects on how he popped the question to his wife of 16 years, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley. “I surprised her, and we were completely alone out on the end of a pier in Venice in Los Angeles. Nobody could really see us, and that was a safety net — in case she took off running down the pier.”

As for marriage advice, Paisley, who will be serving as a guest judge on season 14 of America’s Got Talent, reveals Lane will make a great husband.

“I don’t give a lot of marital advice to people, other than a sense of humor is probably the key. And he’s great at that,” the father of two says of Lane, who is his World Tour 2019 opening act along with Riley Green. “Chris is a nut, and getting to know him this year, I had no idea what a sort of free spirit, crazy guy he is. I think that kind of sense of humor will serve him well in his marriage.”

In addition to praising Lane’s proposal, Paisley also applauded the rising star’s music career.

“Chris has been doing great, and he’s killing it, and we’re having a great time,” he says of traveling on the road together. “My goal is always for them to leave, and come back and say, years from now, that it was the best tour they were ever on.”

Paisley, Lane and Green, 30, have been traveling to multiple cities on his tour, which kicked off on May 30 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and concludes on Oct. 13 in Dublin.

“I think what always ends up separating tours for me is the other acts that I get to have out on the road with me. Based on the track record on who has opened for us and gone on to great things, I feel like we’ve gotten very lucky, and struck gold way too many times for our own good,” Paisley says.

“And it’s happened again with the two guys that we’ve got out. Riley and Chris, they’re incredibly talented, and they’re killing it. I mean, they’re so popular with this audience already, and Riley’s brand new and rocking,” he adds.

Paisley’s appearance on America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.