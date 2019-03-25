Boyz II Men Joins Forces with Brett Young to Sing Hit 'End of the Road' on CMT Crossroads

They belong together!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads, Boyz II Men shares the stage with country star Brett Young to perform a special rendition of their hit song “End of the Road.”

Teaming up, the “Here Tonight” singer, 37, traded vocals with the four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B group — which is made up of Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris.

As they closed out the powerful performance, Young and Boyz II Men even let the enthusiastic crowd take over, as the audience sang along — without missing a word — to the beloved tune.

Brett Young and Boyz II Men Jason Kempin/Getty

During the one-hour show, which premieres Wednesday, March 27, the artists will take turns collaborating on each other’s biggest hits.

Backstage during the concert, Young opened up about how the R&B group played a role in helping him form his own musical identity.

“Boyz II Men was so present and prevalent in my life when I started writing songs,” the singer told CMT.com at the concert. “Every once in a while, when you guys sing your solos I can tell who’s who, but when you’re singing together, it’s like who’s doing what right now? It pushed me as a singer before I even knew it was doing that.”

Brett Young and Boyz II Men’s episode of CMT Crossroads airs Wednesday, March 27, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.