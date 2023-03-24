Boy Named Banjo Make Their Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Bluegrass-Based Quintet

Barton Davies, Ford Garrard, Sam McCullough, Willard Logan and William Reames stepped into the circle for the first time on Tuesday evening. The band performed their songs "Go Out Dancing" and "Heart In Motion" for their debut at the Nashville institution. 

By Boy Named Banjo
Published on March 24, 2023 08:30 PM
01 of 10
Boy Named Banjo My Opry Debut Debut: Mach 21, 2023 Photo credit: Danielle Piazza
Danielle Piazza

We're all best buds and there's nothing we enjoy more than just goofing off in the green room before a show. Love how this photo captures a little bit of that!

02 of 10
Boy Named Banjo My Opry Debut Debut: Mach 21, 2023 Photo credit: Danielle Piazza
Danielle Piazza

Stepping into the circle was such a special moment. Since we're a five-piece band, we felt it was important that we all do it together. We thought it'd be cool to pay homage to our country and bluegrass heroes by gathering around a mic like they did in the early days of the Opry.

03 of 10
Boy Named Banjo My Opry Debut Debut: Mach 21, 2023 Photo credit: Danielle Piazza
Danielle Piazza

Getting to experience big moments like stepping onto the Opry stage for the first time with your best friends just makes them that much sweeter.

04 of 10
Boy Named Banjo My Opry Debut Debut: Mach 21, 2023 Photo credit: Danielle Piazza
Danielle Piazza

This is our BNB family right here. The people that have supported us from the very beginning and make this thing go. Everyone looks so happy. This night was for them just as much as it was for us, and we wouldn't be here without their love and support!

05 of 10
Boy Named Banjo My Opry Debut Debut: Mach 21, 2023 Photo credit: Danielle Piazza
Danielle Piazza

I don't think it truly hit us that we were about to play the Opry, until we saw our reserved parking spot and walked through the artist entrance. It was funny that we couldn't actually use the parking spot because our van and trailer were too big. Always an issue for us. 😂

06 of 10
Boy Named Banjo My Opry Debut Debut: Mach 21, 2023 Photo credit: Danielle Piazza
Danielle Piazza

We couldn't do what we do without these women right here. Being out on the road and away from home is always tough, but they are the ones that keep us going! So happy we could celebrate this moment with them.

07 of 10

William Reames and wife Kynlie

Boy Named Banjo My Opry Debut Debut: Mach 21, 2023 Photo credit: Danielle Piazza
Danielle Piazza

William Reames (acoustic guitar, harmonica, vocals) and his wife Kynlie are expecting their first child — a baby boy! — in April. The two Nashville natives attended grade school together and reconnected through the Nashville songwriter scene a few short years later. They got married in 2020.

08 of 10

Willard Logan and wife Mary Beth

Boy Named Banjo My Opry Debut Debut: Mach 21, 2023 Photo credit: Danielle Piazza
Danielle Piazza

Willard Logan (electric guitar, mandolin acoustic) and his wife Mary Beth have been together since their early college days at The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. They got married in 2020.

09 of 10

Ford Garrard and fiancée Taylor Davis

Boy Named Banjo My Opry Debut Debut: Mach 21, 2023 Photo credit: Danielle Piazza
Danielle Piazza

Ford Garrard (bass) and his fiancée Taylor Davis, who recently made the move to Nashville, will tie the knot next January in Nashville, TN.

10 of 10

Barton Davies and wife Tess

Boy Named Banjo My Opry Debut Debut: Mach 21, 2023 Photo credit: Danielle Piazza
Danielle Piazza

Barton Davies (banjo, vocals) and his wife Tess, a muralist in Nashville, grew up down the street from each other, married in 2019, and are expecting their first child together in August.

Related Articles
emily ann roberts
Emily Ann Roberts Shows Her Sassy — and Slightly Scary — Side on Fiery New Song 'He Set Her Off'
Alana Springsteen
Alana Springsteen Wants to 'Get It Right' on Part One of Debut Album 'Twenty Something: Messing It Up'
Joe Nichols
Joe Nichols Just Snagged His First Top 20 Hit in Nearly a Decade, and Even He Can't Believe It
chauncey williams
The Time Has Finally Come for Country Music's Chancey Williams: 'Cowboys Are Cool Again'
Canaan Cox
Canaan Cox Puts His Theatrical Background to Good Use in Music Video for His New Song 'Twice'
jason isbell
New Jason Isbell Documentary Gives Peek at His Musical Process: Watch the Trailer
CMT Tyler Hubbard, Ashley Mcbryde and Jelly roll
Tyler Hubbard, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll and More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards
Kimberly Williams-Paisley (L) and Brad Paisley attend the 2021 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's gala on October 23, 2021 in New York City
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Relationship Timeline
ALISON BROWN https://shorefire.com/roster/alison-brown
Alison Brown Knew She Couldn't Finish 'Foggy Morning Breaking' Alone — So She Called Steve Martin
Mackenzie Carpenter
Mackenzie Carpenter Got Engaged, Signed a Record Deal and Released Her First Single in the Span of One Week
Jana Kramer Reveals Why She 'Can't Move' to England to Be with New Boyfriend Allan Russell
Jana Kramer Reveals Why It Wouldn't Be 'Fair' to Move to England for New Boyfriend Allan Russell
Levi Hummon
Levi Hummon Premieres His Women-Helmed 'Rent Free' Music Video: 'Turned Out Even Better Than I Expected'
Norma Strait and George Strait attend Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee
Who Is George Strait's Wife? All About Norma Strait
jason aldean, Brittany Aldean
Jason and Brittany Aldean Celebrate Wedding Anniversary: '8 Years 2 Kids and a Million Memories'
Maren Morris
Maren Morris Says She Introduced Son to Drag Queens at Tennessee LGBTQ+ Benefit Show: 'Arrest Me'
Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Morgan Evans attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
Kelsea Ballerini Says Her Song 'Blindsided' Was 'Responding' to Ex Morgan Evans' 'Over for You'