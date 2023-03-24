Boy Named Banjo Make Their Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Bluegrass-Based Quintet

01 of 10 Danielle Piazza We're all best buds and there's nothing we enjoy more than just goofing off in the green room before a show. Love how this photo captures a little bit of that!

02 of 10 Danielle Piazza Stepping into the circle was such a special moment. Since we're a five-piece band, we felt it was important that we all do it together. We thought it'd be cool to pay homage to our country and bluegrass heroes by gathering around a mic like they did in the early days of the Opry.

03 of 10 Danielle Piazza Getting to experience big moments like stepping onto the Opry stage for the first time with your best friends just makes them that much sweeter.

04 of 10 Danielle Piazza This is our BNB family right here. The people that have supported us from the very beginning and make this thing go. Everyone looks so happy. This night was for them just as much as it was for us, and we wouldn't be here without their love and support!

05 of 10 Danielle Piazza I don't think it truly hit us that we were about to play the Opry, until we saw our reserved parking spot and walked through the artist entrance. It was funny that we couldn't actually use the parking spot because our van and trailer were too big. Always an issue for us. 😂

06 of 10 Danielle Piazza We couldn't do what we do without these women right here. Being out on the road and away from home is always tough, but they are the ones that keep us going! So happy we could celebrate this moment with them.

07 of 10 William Reames and wife Kynlie Danielle Piazza William Reames (acoustic guitar, harmonica, vocals) and his wife Kynlie are expecting their first child — a baby boy! — in April. The two Nashville natives attended grade school together and reconnected through the Nashville songwriter scene a few short years later. They got married in 2020.

08 of 10 Willard Logan and wife Mary Beth Danielle Piazza Willard Logan (electric guitar, mandolin acoustic) and his wife Mary Beth have been together since their early college days at The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. They got married in 2020.

09 of 10 Ford Garrard and fiancée Taylor Davis Danielle Piazza Ford Garrard (bass) and his fiancée Taylor Davis, who recently made the move to Nashville, will tie the knot next January in Nashville, TN.