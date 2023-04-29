Bonnie Raitt Postpones Upcoming Concert Performances amid Surgery for 'Medical Situation'

Bonnie Raitt has rescheduled four upcoming shows, and canceled an additional performance, amid surgery for a "medical situation."

The "Something to Talk About" singer, 73, will not be appearing at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend next month and has postponed her shows in Athens, Georgia; Louisville, Kentucky; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, according to a statement shared on her official Instagram page Friday.

"Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address," the statement began. "The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks."

"We deeply apologize for this delay and inconvenience," it continued. "It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen."

The Grammy winner is set to resume her 2023 tour in Dublin, Ireland, on June 1, according to the statement, which added that Raitt is currently in "good hands."

"Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time," the statement concluded.

As for scheduling, Raitt's shows in Athens and Pittsburgh will now take place in 2024, while her gigs in Louisville and Indianapolis will occur in June and July, respectively.

"Get well soon Bonnie," Carlile, 41, commented on the post. "We all absolutely ADORE you. Everyone is glad that you're taking care of yourself and not pushing it."

Raitt's postponements come over two months after she won song of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards back in February.

First Lady Jill Biden presented the award to a flabbergasted Raitt for "Just Like That," which the singer said was inspired by her friend and fellow musician John Prine, who died following a battle with coronavirus in 2020.

"Oh my God," she said as she began her acceptance speech. "I'm so surprised. I don't know what to say. This is just an unreal moment."

"I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love, and the grace, and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved's organs to help another person live," Raitt shared of the inspiration behind the Grammy-winning song.

"And this story was so simple and so beautiful for these times. And people have been responding to the song, partly because of how much I love and we all love John Prine, and that was the inspiration for the music for this song, and telling this story from the inside," she continued.

Added Raitt, "I don't write a lot of songs, but I'm so proud that you appreciate this one."

Other songs nominated in the category included Gayle's "abcdefu," Lizzo's "About Damn Time," Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," Harry Styles' "As It Was," Steve Lacy's "Bad Habit," Beyoncé's "Break My Soul," Adele's "Easy on Me," DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend and Fridayy's "God Did" and Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5."