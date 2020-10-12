'Severely Color-Blind' Bobby Bones Tricked Fiancée into Proposal by Asking for Help with Paint

Bobby Bones used his color-blindness as a ploy to surprise his fiancée Caitlin Parker with a sweet proposal.

On Sunday night, the Dancing with the Stars champ, 40, popped the question to Parker, 28, inside the barn they're renovating on their Nashville property. As he explains on Monday's episode of The Bobby Bones Show, he told Parker that he needed her to sign off on some paint color options inside the barn, since he's admittedly color-blind.

"I told her, I said while we were away this weekend shooting my [upcoming NatGeo] show in Virginia, I said, 'Hey, they were working on the barn this weekend and they left some paint colors and samples in there. We need to go and let them know by Monday morning what color we want,'" he recapped of his proposal setup. "I'm severely color-blind, so I said, 'I need you to go with me and look at them.'"

"There were no paint colors," Bones added, explaining that a friend decorated the barn while the two were away for the weekend.

Image zoom Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Hannah Hall

In order to ensure she was dressed up for the romantic milestone, Bones told Parker that they were going off to a dinner date, but first said they have to go decide on their color swatches. "As soon as I opened the door — I'm talking as soon as she could look inside — she went 'huh' and started crying, just like that," said Bones.

The radio personality explained that he knew what he wanted to say in the moment because he "felt it," and didn't need to rehearse a scripted speech. "I told her, 'Before you, I kinda felt like I was broken.' ... I've never loved anyone romantically ever. I said, 'Before you, I just thought that was either a lie or something that the movies had. I don't feel that way anymore.'"

"I don't remember all of it fully because there was so much happening. It was sensory overload," said Bones, later adding, "She was shocked, I was happy about that."

On Instagram, sharing sweet moments from the proposal, Bones wrote, "I am the luckiest. I waited so long for the right one. And it [paid] off." The romantic evening also included a special performance by singer Mat Kearney.

"Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard. After she said yes, our song 'nothing left to lose' by Mat Kearney was playing outside. And it was @matkearney playing it. She said it was at Mat's concert during this song that she knew I was the one for her," Bones explained.

"So lucky he played it again for only us tonight. I'm so happy I get to marry the love of my life," he concluded.

The bride-to-be also posted snapshots from the proposal on Instagram. "I get to marry the best man I've ever known. Bobby surprised me with the most amazing proposal in the barn in our back yard which was immediately followed by a live performance of @matkearney singing our song," Parker wrote.

"I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy. ❤️ - the future Caitlin Estell," she shared, adding Bones' real last name.

The couple first met in late 2019 while Bones was visiting friend and fellow DWTS alum Lauren Alaina on set. Parker's best friend works in public relations for ABC, and had brought her along to the taping, where she was introduced to Bones.

"We didn't really hit it off the first time we met. We were just like 'Hi, what's up?' and then we started talking on Instagram like a month later," he told PeopleNow earlier this year.

When they finally decided to get together, an awkward situation arose: Bones thought they were on a date but Parker did not. Luckily, that didn't stop him from securing a second chance. "We went out, and then we went out again, and we were luckily at the point in our relationship where it was like, 'Hey, do you just want to quarantine together?' " Bones said.