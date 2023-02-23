Entertainment Music Country The Million Dollar Show Returns! Bobby Bones and Friends Rock the Ryman for Charity: See the Photos After a pandemic pause, the radio host and TV personality's band the Raging Idiots reignited their annual St. Jude Children's Research Hospital benefit show, raising over $200,000 on Tuesday night in Nashville. Since 2014, Bones and his radio show have raised over $22 million for the Memphis-based organization By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 23, 2023 04:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 12 Bobby Bones Reid Yarberry 02 of 12 Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker Estell Reid Yarberry 03 of 12 Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley of Lady A with Former St. Jude Patient and Survivor Addie Pratt Reid Yarberry Pratt first met the country stars at a St. Jude's fundraising gala at Kelley's home last fall, and performed her original song, "The Woman That I Am," on Tuesday after an auction was held to produce it that October night. 04 of 12 Deana Carter Reid Yarberry 05 of 12 Jake Owen Reid Yarberry 06 of 12 Dierks Bentley Reid Yarberry 07 of 12 Morgan Evans Reid Yarberry 08 of 12 Jessica Harp and Michelle Branch of The Wreckers Reid Yarberry 09 of 12 Madeline Edwards Reid Yarberry 10 of 12 Randy Houser Reid Yarberry 11 of 12 Parker McCollum Reid Yarberry 12 of 12 Scott Stapp Reid Yarberry