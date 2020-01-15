Behind-the-Scenes at Bobby Bones' Million Dollar Show 2020: All the Backstage Photos!

Bobby Bones hosted his fifth annual Million Dollar Show benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Monday night at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium. The radio host and DWTS champ called his country pals — including Sam Hunt, Brooks & Dunn and Kane Brown — to help raise over $250K for the hospital
By Katie Kauss
January 15, 2020 01:13 PM

BOBBY BONES

Katie Kauss
SAM HUNT

Katie Kauss

BRETT YOUNG

Katie Kauss
BROOKS AND DUNN

Katie Kauss
OLD DOMINION

Katie Kauss

KANE BROWN

Katie Kauss
LINDSAY ELL

Katie Kauss
KING CALAWAY

Katie Kauss
LAINEY WILSON

Katie Kauss
GONE WEST

Katie Kauss
EDDIE GARCIA, CALEB, COLTON, BOBBY BONES

Katie Kauss
EDDIE GARCIA

Katie Kauss
HEATH SANDERS

Katie Kauss
