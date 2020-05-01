The American Idol mentor has been staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic with his girlfriend Caitlin Parker

Bobby Bones Says Girlfriend Caitlin Parker Is a 'Champ' for Putting Up with Him in Self-Isolation

American Idol’s Bobby Bones is riding out the coronavirus pandemic with new girlfriend Caitlin Parker.

During a conversation with PeopleNow’s Jeremy Parsons, the TV personality and Bobby Bones Show host said Parker has been a “champ” throughout their time together at home in Nashville.

“What I've learned about her is she should not put up with someone like me,” Bones, 40, said after sharing that he can be a “baby” when not feeling well.

When Parsons asked about any other quirks the couple has discovered about each other during the pandemic, Bones admitted he does have one annoying habit.

“I love playing PlayStation 4,” he said. “I’ve never been a gamer, but I thought I’m going to have to have something to do so I bought a PS4.”

In an Instagram video he posted this week, Bones alluded to Parker’s frustrations with his new gaming habit. The video features Parker, 28, doing a TikTok dance while he remains glued to the TV.

“She thinks I don’t pay attention to her when I play PS4,” he captioned the post. “Truthfully, I don’t remember her being in the room here.”

Bones also opened up about how he and his girlfriend met — and how they decided to stick together through the coronavirus pandemic.

“I haven’t had a girlfriend in years,” Bones said, before sharing that he met Parker while visiting friend and fellow Dancing with the Stars alum Lauren Alaina on set. Parker's best friend works in public relations for ABC, and had brought her along to the taping, where she was introduced to Bones.

“We didn’t really hit it off the first time we met. We were just like ‘Hi, what's up?’ and then we started talking on Instagram like a month later,” he explained.

When they finally decided to get together, an awkward situation arose: Bones thought they were on a date but Parker did not. Luckily, that didn’t stop him from securing a second chance.

“We went out, and then we went out again, and we were luckily at the point in our relationship where it was like ‘Hey, do you just want to quarantine together?’” Bones said. “So she came here [to Nashville] from Los Angeles — we've been here for several weeks and it’s been great.”

