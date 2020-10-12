Bobby Bones Engaged to Girlfriend Caitlin Parker: 'I Get to Marry the Love of My Life'

Bobby Bones is engaged!

On Sunday, the Bobby Bones Show host, 40, happily announced his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin Parker. "I am the luckiest. I waited so long for the right one. And it payed [sic] off," he said, sharing several photos from the surprise proposal in Nashville that also included a special performance by singer Mat Kearney.

"Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard. After she said yes, our song 'nothing left to lose' by Mat Kearney was playing outside. And it was @matkearney playing it. She said it was at Mat's concert during this song that she knew I was the one for her," Bones explained.

"So lucky he played it again for only us tonight. I'm so happy I get marry to love of my life," the Dancing with the Stars champion concluded.

Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, Dan Smyers and Russell Dickerson were among the many famous friends to congratulate the couple in the comments section of Bones' post.

The bride-to-be, 28, also shared photos of the proposal on Instagram. "I get to marry the best man I've ever known. Bobby surprised me with the most amazing proposal in the barn in our back yard which was immediately followed by a live performance of @matkearney singing our song," Parker said.

"I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy. ❤️ - the future Caitlin Estell," she shared, adding Bones' real last name.

The couple first met in late 2019 while visiting friend and fellow Dancing with the Stars alum Lauren Alaina on set. Parker's best friend works in public relations for ABC, and had brought her along to the taping, where she was introduced to Bones.

"We didn't really hit it off the first time we met. We were just like 'Hi, what's up?' and then we started talking on Instagram like a month later," he told PeopleNow earlier this year.

When they finally decided to get together, an awkward situation arose: Bones thought they were on a date but Parker did not. Luckily, that didn't stop him from securing a second chance. "We went out, and then we went out again, and we were luckily at the point in our relationship where it was like, 'Hey, do you just want to quarantine together?' " Bones said.