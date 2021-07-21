From the Dogs to the Tears to the Dancing! All the Details from Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker's Wedding

The radio host, Breaking Bobby Bones star and American Idol mentor and his fiancée were married Saturday, July 17 at their Nashville-area home.

"We love home. We picked this place out together — that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple. And so she thought, 'What if we got married here?'" Bones, 41, tells PEOPLE.

Adds Parker, 29, "It was such a big gesture for Bobby to want to get a home for us both, that had some of my touches. We got to start fresh. For me, it really wasn't even a question. It was just — if we're getting married in Nashville, we're getting married at the house."