From the Dogs to the Tears to the Dancing! All the Details from Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker's Wedding
The couple wed Saturday evening in their Nashville-area backyard
THE BRIDE AND GROOM
The radio host, Breaking Bobby Bones star and American Idol mentor and his fiancée were married Saturday, July 17 at their Nashville-area home.
"We love home. We picked this place out together — that was really one of the first decisions that we made as a couple. And so she thought, 'What if we got married here?'" Bones, 41, tells PEOPLE.
Adds Parker, 29, "It was such a big gesture for Bobby to want to get a home for us both, that had some of my touches. We got to start fresh. For me, it really wasn't even a question. It was just — if we're getting married in Nashville, we're getting married at the house."
THE SPECIAL TOUCHES
With the help of Ninth & Everett owner and planner Josiah Carr, the couple's backyard was transformed into the wedding venue of their dreams. Blooms from Stella Rose Floral were everywhere while a "C + B" from Alpha-Lit Nashville lit up the area.
THE DRESS
Parker wore a Galia Lahav gown that she found at The Dress Theory Nashville much quicker than she initially expected.
"It was probably the third dress that I tried on, and I knew it immediately. I had five girls [including bridesmaids Abby Smyers and Bobby Bones Show personality Amy Brown] with me and three of them started crying! It was the absolute opposite of what I thought that I wanted from the start — completely different," she tells PEOPLE.
Parker finished her bridal look with hair by Sarah Klein and makeup by Marz Collins.
THE SUIT
For their wedding, Bones wore a custom suit with bow tie by Alton Lane, preferring to "blend in" with a classic look so Parker could "come down and own the show" in her gown.
SELFIE SNAP
Bones and Parker grab a quick photo before heading into their reception.
STANLEY SNUGGLE
The couple's two dogs, Stanley and Eller, also made their way down the aisle in bow ties and pearls — though days before the ceremony, Bones was unsure if the rambunctious pups would be able to "pull it off." He joked, "We're rooting for them, but it'll be a game-time decision." (They both made it!)
TEARING UP
Bones grew emotional as he and Parker exchanged vows they'd written themselves. "All the tears flowed in the ceremony," he told PEOPLE on Sunday. "None left for dancing! It was smooth sailing during the reception."
MR. AND MRS.
"I had conversations with my mom growing up about when you fall in love with that right person and how you know," Parker recalls. "And she always told me that it's just not hard. You will go through a lot of things together as a couple, but that the relationship itself shouldn't be hard. That it feels like a sense of peace washing over you. And with Bobby, that's how it's always been. When I'm with him, there's such a strong sense of peace about us no matter what it is we're going through that day. I just know he's the one for me."
THE RECESSIONAL
Following their wedding ceremony between two trees, the newlyweds walked back down the floral-lined aisle covered by sunshades that planner Josiah Carr developed with TN Event Designs.
A QUIET MOMENT
"I knew immediately that it was extremely different, even from the start," Bones says of their courtship. "Early on, it was like, 'I really needed to treat this delicately and invest my time and my capabilities because this is going to be for a long time.' I wasn't freaked out and that's how I knew it was right. I never once went, 'Oh God, what's happening here?' Mostly I was like, 'Maybe this is what people are talking about when you watch movies and read books.' That's how I knew she was the one — because I wasn't freaking out."
GANG'S ALL HERE
Parker and Bones pose with their pups Eller and Stanley.
THE WEDDING PARTY
Bones and Parker had family and friends, including former tennis pro Andy Roddick, Bobby Bones Show costars and Parker's sister Grace by their sides for the big day.
THE PARKER FAMILY
The couple with Parker's parents, siblings Tyler and Grace and their spouses, as well as her nieces.
FAMILY TIES
Bones with his former stepfather "Arkansas Keith" Sandage, who was also a groomsman.
THE ESTELL FAMILY
The newlyweds with Bones' sister Amanda, stepfather Keith and his nephew and niece.
COCKTAIL HOUR
White Door Events set up string quartet Viva La Strings in the couple's pool, where they played while floating during the cocktail hour.
THE ATMOSPHERE
Ninth & Everett's Josiah Carr transformed the couple's backyard into the venue of their dreams.
"Josiah has just been the best — not only planning, but also being a bit of a therapist at times for different reasons," Bones says. "Honestly, I didn't know the value of a wedding planner. I thought they hired a couple of people, you ate your cake and you called it a day. But he has been so great and helpful and giving in ways that I never expected him to be."
THE INTRODUCTION
"It's Mrs. Estell to you 🤍," Parker captioned this photo following the nuptials.
FIRST DANCE
Bones told PEOPLE he was especially looking forward to the dances — both the first and last. "I know I won't cry then," he says of the initial spin, but if a few tears sneak out, "I can just hide on her shoulder." The pair planned to share a private moment at the end of the night as well. "We're going to do a last dance when everybody's gone," Bones explains. "I look forward to that with no pressure."
KICKING THINGS OFF
Pals Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay took the stage to sing Bones and Parker's first dance song — the Jesse and the Rippers version of The Beach Boys' "Forever" from Full House.
DRINK UP
Guests enjoyed cocktails — with custom initialed ice cubes! — from Apertif Events & Cocktails.
PERFECT PAIR
"She's the first person that actually tells me, 'No' or 'You don't need to spiral this way.' And I've listened — probably not as much as she likes — but I've never listened, honestly ever," Bones admits. "I get so annoyed by being told what to do, but this is actually, 'Hey, let me help you get a little more balanced.' I'm getting better because I see it's for my own good."
EAT UP
Bubbles & Brews Nashville provided champagne and craft beer, while Beyond Details catered the event, serving steak, crab cakes, mashed potatoes and vegetables. Cakes + Co provided sweet treats, including Bones' favorite Funfetti cookie dough cake that he previously had for his birthday.
GRAB A SLICE
"They'll be very full when they leave here," Bones jokes of his guests once they're done with dessert.
BREAKING IT DOWN
Other industry friends provided additional entertainment, as Gary LeVox serenaded the crowd with Rascal Flatts' hits "Bless the Broken Road" and "Fast Cars and Freedom" while Ronnie Dunn performed the Brooks & Dunn classic "Neon Moon." 12 South Band handled the rest of the night.
BOBBY BONES, GARY LeVOX and CAITLIN PARKER
DIERKS and CASSIDY BENTLEY
DAN SMYERS, MICHAEL HOBBY and SHAY MOONEY
CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD and JESSICA MCKELVEY
JAKE OWEN and ERICA HARTLEIN
SHAY and HANNAH MOONEY
DAN and ABBY SMYERS
GARY LeVOX and RONNIE DUNN
UNDER THE MOONLIGHT
One of Parker's favorite memories of the night was the light-up moon that was lowered from the ceiling as a surprise for the newlyweds as Ronnie Dunn sang "Neon Moon."
SPARKLER SENDOFF
"My family is really big on traditions. Christmas Eve, we do the same thing every year, and we always go on a family vacation," Parker says. "I really look forward to continuing some of those with him, but also starting our own."
SEALED WITH A KISS
"I'm finally starting to have substance in my life. She's constantly trying to convince me that my life is more than just what I do for a living and trying to show me that my worth is more than just what I put out on TV or on the radio," Bones says. "It's also a growing process for me to be a better, more well-rounded human. I'm looking forward to that."
SONIC SNACKS
The couple was most excited about the evening's send-off — a Sonic Drive-In pop-up serving everything from "put a ring on it" onion rings to Nashville hot chicken sliders to the couple's personal concoction, the Bobby Water.
(Despite the name, the drink — which features water, strawberries, cherries and Nerds — was Parker's creation. "Bobby went on air the next day and was like, 'So I invented this crazy thing at Sonic.' And I caught wind of it and was furious!" she recalls with a laugh. "That might be the biggest fight we've ever had.")
NIGHT CAP
Bones and Parker consider the Sonic snacks the "most personal part of the night" because it reminds them of the early days of their relationship when they were figuring out their feelings for each other.
"When she was coming from Los Angeles to Nashville and I would pick her up at the airport, I would go by Sonic and get her drinks first," Bones explains of the first few months of dating long-distance in 2019. "It was like, 'Hey, you just flew for five hours. This is an odd thing I'm doing because I'm trying to show you how much I care about you, but I don't really know how to express human emotions.' So to have that as a big part of our wedding means a lot to us."
- Patrick Mahomes Says He'll Try His 'Best' to Learn to Do Daughter Sterling's Hair When She's Older
- Common Talks Never Have I Ever and Being a Tony Award Shy of an EGOT
- Luke Bryan Says He Is in the 'Golden Years' of Raising His 2 Sons: 'They Become Your Buddies'
- Why Bad Bunny Decided to Reuse a Lyric from an Unreleased Song on 'De Museo:' It 'Gives It More Feeling'