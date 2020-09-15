'The Git Up' Singer Blanco Brown Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Motorcycle Accident

The country-rap singer underwent two 12-hour surgeries after his crash on Aug. 31

Blanco Brown is on the mend.

The 35-year-old country-rap star is expected to make a full recovery following two extensive, 12-hour surgeries after being involved in a head-on collision on Aug. 31, his label said in a statement.

"Brown has since relocated out of the ICU, following an additional 12-hour plus surgery and is continuing his recovery in the hospital," wrote his label, BBR Music Group. "His team of doctors do not anticipate Brown requiring any additional surgeries and expect him to make a full recovery."

The label thanked fans who expressed their support for the singer as he recovered.

"Blanco, his family and his friends wish to express that they have been humbled and deeply touched by the outpouring of love from all over the world," the statement continued. "They would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for continued prayers for Blanco during this time."

Following the crash near his Atlanta home, his label said that he had suffered "significant injuries" and underwent a 12-hour surgery after the accident.

"Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU," wrote his label then.

The Tennessean reported on Sept. 3 that the country-rap star was riding a motorcycle when the accident occurred. Atlanta Police Department told the newspaper that officers responded at 11:18 p.m. to a crash at Mays Crossing and Fairburn Road in west Atlanta.

Following the accident, messages of support flew across social media from fans and fellow music stars.

"Lifting up so many prayers for my talented friend @blancobrown who’s in the ICU," tweeted Tim McGraw. "Got to hang out with him in Australia last year. What a kind soul."

"Tough call to get this morning. Sending out love, positivity and prayers to our brother @blancobrown & his family," wrote country band Parmalee. "Always a smile and a good time with this guy tho! You got this! Bet'em up set'em up. Love you & we'll see you soon."

Brown is a genre-bending artist whose claim to fame came with "The Git Up" in 2019. The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and has garnered more than 206 million plays on Spotify. Its rise to fame started on TikTok with "The Git Up Challenge."

"I titled the song 'The Git Up' in dedication to my grandmother. She used to slap the Vaseline on our faces, in a loving manner, and say, 'Git up,'" he told PEOPLE in 2019. "That meant finding purpose in your day. You had to make sure you were up and adequate, up and out. If you hear the song, even if you’re not standing and even if you can’t stand, it still lifts your spirit."

He dropped his debut album Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs in 2019, featuring tracks such as "CountryTime," "Georgia Power" and of course, "The Git Up." He also released "Do Si Do" alongside Diplo earlier this year.

"My story started the day I took my first breath and made my first decision, music has always been the shape of my heart..." he wrote on Instagram in June. "What legacy will you leave?! Thank y'all for supporting my dreams now let’s build the world tallest building!"

PEOPLE joined the singer on his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019, where he expressed how exciting it was to hit such an important country stage.

"It felt unreal and it still hasn't kicked in. Just next level — I really don't have the words to describe the feeling but the room energy was amazing," he told PEOPLE. then "I saw the people smiling and waiting to clap, and then they clapped.”

"I'll continue doing what I’ve been doing throughout of my life, and that's doing things full of purpose and continuously making music that people can share with anyone, without discrepancies," he added. "Music with a meaning, music with a story."