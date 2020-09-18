"The fact that I’m here and still in my right mind is God’s proof — I feel so blessed," said the country star, who was involved in a head-on car crash on Aug. 31

Blanco Brown Shares Pic of Helmet That Saved Him in Motorcycle Accident: 'I Fought for My Life'

Nearly three weeks later, Blanco Brown is reflecting on surviving a serious motorcycle accident.

On Thursday, the "I Need Love" country singer, 35, shared a photo on Instagram of his helmet that was damaged in a head-on car crash on Monday, Aug. 31, in Atlanta. In the picture, Brown showcases the protective headwear, holding it up with his arms, which are in casts.

"Firstly, I have to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for sparing my life and keeping me whole!!! The fact that I'm here and still in my right mind is God's proof— I feel so blessed!" Brown wrote in the caption.

"This helmet cushioned my impact and without it things would be more complicated, all my riding gear showed true to its quality @indianmotorcycle 🦾," he continued. "To my fans, friends and family, I love you from the top to the bottom of my heart! I wanna thank everyone for all of the prayers and support! It means the world to me."

Brown suffered "significant injuries" and underwent a 12-hour surgery after the accident near his home, his record label said in a statement earlier this month. Two weeks later, the label updated fans, assuring them that after a second 12-hour surgery, Brown is expected to "make a full recovery."

"I fought for my life, I fought to see all y'alls faces and those smiles again, and I fought to share my purpose... God ain't done with me yet, we're just getting started! #trailertrap #love," Brown concluded his Instagram message.

The Tennessean previously reported that the country-rap star was riding a motorcycle when the accident occurred. Atlanta Police Department told the outlet officers responded at 11:18 p.m. to a crash at Mays Crossing and Fairburn Road in west Atlanta.

Following the accident, messages of support flew across social media from fans and fellow music stars.

"Lifting up so many prayers for my talented friend @blancobrown who’s in the ICU," tweeted Tim McGraw. "Got to hang out with him in Australia last year. What a kind soul."

"Tough call to get this morning. Sending out love, positivity and prayers to our brother @blancobrown & his family," wrote country band and collaborators Parmalee. "Always a smile and a good time with this guy tho! You got this! Bet'em up set'em up. Love you & we'll see you soon."

Brown's label thanked fans who expressed support for the singer as he recovered.