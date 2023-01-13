Blanco Brown Built a Career on 'The Git Up' — but He's Ready to Move On, Courtesy of 'I'll Never'

Blanco Brown has a gripe with the current state of music. And when you are a man who got a second chance at life not too long ago, you aren't afraid to say those gripes out loud for all the world to hear.

So here goes.

"When you listen to country music, R&B music, soul music — a lot of times you got to listen to the whole song to figure out who it is singing," Brown, 37, tells to PEOPLE during a recent interview. "A lot of people don't have their own voice. They're just making music."

Raised on the sounds of Aretha Franklin and Sam Cooke, Brown says he craves the days when one knew exactly who was singing to them.

"When the industry was working, they chose a lot of different voices with lots of different textures," explains Brown. "You knew exactly who they were as soon as you heard the vocal!" He laughs. "Anita Baker was never mistaken for Gladys Knight. When you heard a Dolly Parton song and you turned on a Reba song, you knew there was two different deliveries. They sound nothing alike, but they were both uniquely great. This industry that we have nowadays, everybody just wants to put out music. Nobody sounds different. Everybody's doing the same songs."

Granted, Brown has certainly made a career out of keeping people guessing when it came to his own sound, as he has found success with everything from "The Git Up" to "Just the Way" alongside country music hitmakers Parmalee. Heck, Brown even reunited with rapper and longtime friend T.I. in November on "Trap Still Bumpin.'"

Blanco Brown. J. Kaviar

But it is the voice that one hears on his new song "I'll Never" that just might give listeners the best look at exactly who Brown is at his sonic core.

"It's amazing to me that people don't know that I can really sing," stresses the soulful powerhouse of a singer. "People like Boyz II Men and [songwriter] Diane Warren have all talked about how my vocals cut through with feeling and stuff, but it hasn't been narrated in the country space."

He pauses.

"People hadn't really got a chance to experience that side of me because they were stuck on 'The Git Up,'" Brown says of the song that ended up going 11x platinum across three countries.

But now with "I'll Never," Brown says he is proud to bring with him a song that speaks of everlasting love, but stresses that the song can mean a multitude of things to a multitude of people.

"To me, it's about finding somebody that you love or being with somebody that you love and loving them the way they need to be loved," says Brown of the song he wrote while in Los Angeles alongside songwriters Keith Justice and Allen Arthur. "Sometimes, that can even mean looking in the mirror to love yourself just a little bit more."

Brown has in fact been surrounded with a slew of love since his motorcycle accident back in 2020, when the singer/songwriter broke nearly "all of his bones" in a head-on collision. So, it would be natural for one to think that he was thinking of some of those special people during the writing of "I'll Never."

Or maybe not.

"When I sing the song, I wasn't thinking of anybody in particular," he says. "I was just thinking of life and what could I do to bring love and passion back to this world, one song at a time?"

Blanco Brown. J. Kaviar

And in following his arrow toward a genre-less brand of music, Brown says that "I'll Never" succeeds in every way possible.

"It's exactly what I want my music to stand for," he explains. "Everything has to have a purpose. I don't want to make music that has no meaning. It's just about being in a space of creating music for people that need to hear it."

And sometimes, that person is himself.

"Sometimes, I listen to my own records and realize that there are songs on there that are getting me through to the next phase of my life," says Brown. If I can create songs that manifest in my life and that get me through my testimony, then it's a blessing to create music that God laid on my heart."

It's certainly important to him to do just this, as he continues his physical and mental recovery from his 2020 accident.

"I'm coming along," he stresses. "I still go through pain, but I don't complain about it a lot. I just want to take one day at a time. As long as I can be a blessing to somebody else, that's the message that I want to be remembered for."