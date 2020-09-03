Blanco Brown Suffers 'Significant Injuries,' Undergoes Surgery After Head-On Car Accident

"The Git Up" singer is currently in the ICU and is expected to face additional surgeries

"The Git Up" singer Blanco Brown, 35, is in the ICU after being involved in a head-on car crash on Monday in Atlanta.

Brown suffered "significant injuries" and underwent a 12-hour surgery after the car accident near his home, his label said in a statement.

"Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU," wrote his label, BBR Music Group. "Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time."

To PEOPLE Now in February, the singer revealed that he kept his phone number after it was shown on live TV to talk with his fans.

"I made it a line for my fans. I call them my friends. I talk to people one or two times a week," he said then. "I give them words of encouragement and tell them to stay in school and blessing and thanking them."

Brown is a Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter behind songs by artists such as Monica, Fergie, Pitbull and 2 Chainz.