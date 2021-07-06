Blake Shelton Wrote Gwen Stefani a Song for His Wedding Vows: It 'Was a Highlight,' Says Carson Daly

Blake Shelton had one very special way of saying "I do" to Gwen Stefani.

While co-hosting the TODAY show Tuesday, Carson Daly opened up about attending the couple's weekend wedding — which he officiated — and how the pair expressed their love for one another through their vows.

Explaining that he told Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, months before their wedding that they should write their own vows for the ceremony, Daly, 48, said the couple was initially "reluctant" to do so before they later agreed.

"At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying, 'Since I was a little girl, blah blah blah' and she crushes [it] — not a dry eye in the church," Daly recalled. "... It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.'"

Taking The Voice host's challenge, Shelton then told the crowd at the pair's nuptials that Stefani has "always" given him a hard time about not writing enough songs, so he wrote one specifically for the occasion.

"Guitar comes in, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song, while he's crying, that he wrote specifically for her. 'Reach the Star,' I think it was called," Daly said. "Not a dry eye in the house. That was a highlight."

Though Daly said that Shelton's song for the special moment was "a hit," he explained to his fellow TODAY co-hosts that he is not sure if it will ever see the light of day.

Should he release the song, however, Daly said that it "will put everybody in the wedding at that moment. You will be transformed onto that hilltop in the middle of Oklahoma."

While chatting on TODAY, Daly also spoke about his ever-important role in the ceremony and what it was like to marry the pair, whom he has known for years.

"I've known Gwen for 25 years. I was friends with them both when they met separately," he said. "I love Blake to death. He's like the brother I never had."

"... When they called me [to officiate] ... they both had me on speakerphone and they said, 'We think you're perfect for it,'" Daly continued of how he landed the role.