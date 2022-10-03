Blake Shelton Wishes His 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani Happy Birthday: 'Love You So Freakin Much'

Gwen Stefani is celebrating another birthday with husband Blake Shelton by her side.

To mark Stefani's 53rd birthday on Monday, the country star shared a sweet tribute on social media where he raved about his pop star wife.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!! I love you so freakin much!!!!" he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the couple holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes.

On TikTok, the "God's Country" singer, 46, shared a video montage of the couple's performances and sweet moments together — with their collaboration "Nobody But You" playing in the background.

In July, Stefani and Shelton — who currently serve as coaches on The Voice — celebrated their first wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, they each dedicated tributes to one another on social media.

Stefani posted a video montage of moments from their wedding set to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." In the clip, Shelton can be seen pulling back Stefani's wedding veil before the video cuts to the couple dancing and sharing a kiss.

"1 year down, forever to go!" the No Doubt singer captioned the post, tagging Shelton, who replied: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Shelton also celebrated the anniversary by sharing a photo from the ceremony, writing in the caption, "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round... @Gwen Stefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

In the comments section, Stefani replied, "My dream man - thank u God !!!"

Meanwhile, in June, the "Rich Girl" singer surprised the "Sangria" performer with a cake and a serenade during his set at the Country Summer Music Festival for his birthday.

In a video shared on Instagram and Twitter, Shelton looked shocked as Stefani walked out on stage with a chocolate cake as the crowd cheered. Grabbing a mic, Stefani turned to the crowd in Santa Rosa, California and said, "Let's do this!"

As concertgoers joined to sing "Happy Birthday," Shelton was all smiles and took hold of the cake, showing it off and pretending to blow out the candles, which were unlit.

Sharing the sweet moment on social media, Shelton wrote, "Thank y'all for all the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y'all who came out to party at Country Summer!!! What a damn time we had.. also.. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!"

Shelton and Stefani fell in love nearly seven years ago on the set of The Voice and have collaborated on hit songs including "Happy Anywhere," "Nobody but You," and "You Make Me Feel Like Christmas." The two began dating in 2015 and got engaged in October 2020.

Following their engagement, the "God's Country" singer shared the news on Instagram, and wrote, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!"