Blake Shelton Wishes 'Everybody Could Have a Chance to Meet' Wife Gwen Stefani: 'She's Magical'

The country star and No Doubt front woman will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary on July 3

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are quickly approaching their one-year wedding anniversary, but they're still in newlywed bliss.

During a recent chat with PEOPLE for his "Helmet of Heroes" collaboration with IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson, the country star, 45, raved about married life with the No Doubt frontwoman, 52, calling it "incredible."

"I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you'll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it," Shelton said. "She's just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind and I ... That's another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened."

Shelton also said that he and Stefani — who got married on July 3, 2021 — have been keeping busy lately with farming on his Oklahoma ranch.

"Gwen is absolutely into it," he said. "It's flower planting time. And Gwen doesn't settle for these little areas around the sidewalk. We're talking about fields, acres of flowers. So I have my work cut out for me."

Stefani's three sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, meanwhile, "don't really get into farming because they associate it with work," Shelton said.

In the fall, Shelton and Stefani will work together once again on the set of The Voice, where they first met in 2015 and eventually fell in love.

In May, Stefani revealed in a TikTok video that she's returning to the NBC singing competition series as a coach. In the clip, she could be seen singing along to "Grace Kelly" by Mika alongside Shelton and fellow coach John Legend.

"#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall," read the caption.

During The Voice's 10th anniversary special last year, Shelton said that meeting Stefani was one of his "greatest" moments from working on the show.

"People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice?' That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here," he said. "It's hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me."