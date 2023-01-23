Blake Shelton Reveals What He Wants to Take from 'Voice' Set as He Leaves: 'They Owe Me a Damn Chair'

As he films his final season of The Voice, Blake Shelton is taking it all in… but, when it's all said and done, the one thing he really wants to take is his chair.

"I don't know if they're gonna offer that or not. I feel like they owe me a damn chair though," he told PEOPLE on Thursday. "I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It's like the three bears — I don't want anybody else sitting in my chair. I'm gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I'll have to buy it or something."

Shelton, though, knows that taking his red chair home won't come without a fight.

"I'm sure they're gonna say, 'Well, the one thing you took was a lot of our money, so you should be happy with that,'" the country star, 46, joked.

When told that the futuristic chair likely won't match the decor of any of the homes that he and his wife Gwen Stefani share, he retorted, "Well that doesn't matter because it built the home, so it deserves a spot."

Blake Shelton with Voice alums the Swon Brothers and Wendy Moten. Denise Truscello/Getty

Once his final show wraps, Shelton — who's been on The Voice since its inception — won't have much time to rest. Not only is he set to go on tour (his first in three years), he's filming USA's Barmageddon, which premiered last month, and expanding his Ole Red bar concept to Las Vegas.

The Ole Red in Vegas, set to open in the fourth quarter of 2023, will be the sixth location. An expansive four-level building on the corner of one of Las Vegas' busiest intersections, the "No Body" singer promises that the venue will have live music seven days a week and be a Sin City memory guests "won't want to forget."

Ryman Hospitality Properties Executive Chairman Colin Reed, Blake Shelton , Ryman Hospitality Properties President & CEO Mark Fioravanti. Denise Truscello/Getty

Although he plans on being involved in many aspects of Ole Red, Shelton's been strongly urged to leave the bar's food program to the culinary professionals.

"I had the idea of a chicken-fried state — your chicken-fried steak would come out looking like the shape of the state the Ole Red is in, like Oklahoma or Tennessee," he explained. "Something about that just turned people off, so I decided maybe I'll stay out of the kitchen and let the pros do it. I think a Florida-shaped chicken-fried state sounds brilliant."

Shelton continued, "I cook at home a lot, but I make regular chicken-fried steaks — not states, because the shape of Florida can be inconsistent when you're frying something. They don't want it to look like a fried penis on people's plates. It's a good point!"