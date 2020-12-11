"Their music is so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception," Blake Shelton said about his longtime pal's band Maroon 5

Blake Shelton Jokes That He Wants Voice Alum Adam Levine to Perform at His Wedding to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is gearing up to wed his fiancée Gwen Stefani — and he's already thinking of ideas for their marriage ceremony.

During his virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the country star, 44, revealed that he wants close friend (and former fellow Voice coach!) Adam Levine, 41, to perform during his nuptials.

Chatting with the talk show host about his upcoming wedding, the "God's Country" singer said, "I've decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding."

Shelton went on to say a Maroon 5 appearance may come with a bonus: "Their music is so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception," he joked, to which Meyers replied, "You should just have them perform in a separate barn."

The late-night host then said he had a "small gripe" with Stefani, who appeared on his show just one day before announcing her engagement, yet didn't drop any hints about her big news.

"She kept doing this with her hand and wondering if people would figure out that she was wearing an engagement ring," Shelton noted while jokingly imitating Stefani's hand gestures. "I told her, 'You know, you wear more jewelry than Mr. T, so I don't think people picked up on that.' And they didn't. You could have figured it out though — she was giving you hints!"

While the two are "both ready to get married," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE earlier this month, "This won't be a long engagement. There is a reason why Blake proposed now."

The source also said the two would like an intimate ceremony, "[They] don't want a huge wedding. They want their family and close friends to attend and that's it."

The "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker also expressed that she'd prefer to hold off on the ceremony until after the coronavirus pandemic — which calls for small gatherings as a safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — so that her loved ones can attend.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point," she explained. "My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared, so [I] really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," said the mom of three, who shares sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. "Even when you cut it down to just family, it's too many people for COVID, so we're going to see what happens in the next few months."