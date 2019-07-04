Blake Shelton Tries — and Hilariously Fails — the Bottle Cap Challenge

Image zoom Blake Shelton Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

There may be no crying in baseball, but how about during the Bottle Cap Challenge?

Blake Shelton gave the viral trend his best shot on Wednesday, and hilariously botched it, prompting a flood of (faux) tears over his spilled booze.

In the Twitter clip, The Voice coach, 43, prepares a wide outdoor space, with a bottle of Smithworks Vodka sitting pretty on a table.

The “I Lived It” singer takes a deep breath, sizes up his plan of attack, and launches into a ninja kick — only to send the precious liquor crashing to the ground.

“Oh God,” he says as he assesses the damage of his failed attempt.

“What have I done? What have I done? I’m sorry Smithworks!” he cries before cradling the bottle in his arms and fleeing the scene.

Shelton launched the Arkansas-made vodka brand in 2016.

The country star’s attempt at the challenge – in which participants try to untwist a loose cap off of a bottle with a spin kick without actually moving or touching the bottle – was far less successful than that of stars like Jason Statham, who perfected the move in a slo-mo video shared to Instagram Monday.

“This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly,” the action star wrote, nominating Guy Ritchie and martial artist James Moontasri to try it next.

Statham nailed it after he was challenged by Mayer, who also aced it in an Instagram video of his own.

Meanwhile, Diplo also gave it a whirl, successfully kicking off the cap of a water bottle while shirtless on a beach.

“Since no one requested me to do this (@johnmayer) and also since no one thinks I’m good at anything except pushing button on stage .. here is evidence that I also do karate,” he wrote on Instagram.

The DJ went on to nominate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kevin Durant and Barack Obama.

Singer Ellie Goulding also got in on the fun, though it appeared her bottle was being held as she kicked it.

“Suck it,” she captioned a Twitter video of her completing the challenge.