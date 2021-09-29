Blake Shelton to Release New Single 'Come Back as a Country Boy' Dedicated to 'Hardworking People'

Calling all country folk!

Blake Shelton is releasing a new single titled "Come Back as a Country Boy," which is an ode to his roots and people of the same upbringing.

"I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there," The Voice coach said in a statement. "We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn't do it if we couldn't be country."

Blake Shelton performs during the CMA Summer Jam Blake Shelton | Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The single, written by HARDY, Josh Thompson and Jordan Schmidt, is the first of many new tracks that will be featured on the deluxe edition of Shelton's Body Language coming out on Dec. 3.

In addition to the release of "Come Back as a Country Boy," the deluxe version of Body Language will be available for pre-order on Friday.

The hit album included a duet between Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani titled "Happy Anywhere." The track, released in July 2020, topped Billboard's Country Airplay chart — making it Stefani's second chart-topping country song.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

"There was a camera shooting the things we do every day," Shelton told PEOPLE of the video in July 2020. "We make biscuits, fish, sing together, spend time with family ... just a day in life!"

Still to this day, Stefani is grateful to have dove into country music with her husband.

Shelton headlined Music City's Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Sept. 9. But before the show, the couple joined Shelton's record label group Warner Music Nashville, BMI and a small, exclusive group of songwriters and publishers for an outdoor event to recognize the chart-topping success of Stefani and Shelton's duets "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani arrive at BMI in Nashville for a No. 1 party celebrating “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani arrive at BMI in Nashville for a No. 1 party celebrating "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" | Credit: Steve Lowry / BMI

Photos exclusively obtained by PEOPLE show the smiling couple before they walked on stage to make speeches to thank the songs' writers — and each other.

"Blake Shelton, thank you for letting me ride your coattails all this time," Stefani said. "I truly am a fish out of water. I'm from Orange County, but I'm wearing cowboy boots for this. I am such a fan of songwriting and writers. When Blake asked me to be on 'Happy Anywhere,' I cried because I was so excited about it. The song is so 'our song' and we're so in love and it really is the perfect way to describe us. When I heard 'Nobody But You' I was so blown away by the song I was jealous that I wasn't on it."

