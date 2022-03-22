Blake Shelton Teases Luke Bryan Over Faux Sexiest Man Alive Cover: 'Hope That Works Out Better for You!'

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are taking their friendship to a… well, sexy new level.

Shelton famously appeared on the cover of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue in 2017 — but on Monday night, it was Bryan who graced the cover thanks to a hilarious Photoshop job.

"Don't doubt me @katyperry, the @people love me and I'm the favorite country judge!" Bryan wrote on Twitter. "Don't be jealous @blakeshelton."

The "Strip It Down" singer, 45, edited his face onto Shelton's, but made one small tweak, swapping out "The Voice star gets very personal" for "The American Idol star gets very personal."

Shelton, 45, took the joke in stride, responding on Twitter: "My god buddy I hope that works out better for you!!!!! 😂"

The "God's Country" singer has long had a good sense of humor about his Sexiest Man Alive cover, and joked in 2020 that PEOPLE "screwed up" by picking him.

"I remember I called my manager. 'They want to put you as the Sexiest Man Alive,' And I'm like, 'Wh— what?!' I remember when that magazine came out, you know, of course there's gonna be blowback and hate. But I remember, I was like, 'Man, they're right.' Like, I don't disagree with any of this that I'm hearin'," he told CBS This Morning. "I remember some of the tweets — you know, before I canceled social media — it was like, 'Wait a minute, Blake Shelton's the Sexiest Man Alive? Did every other man on the planet die or something?' … Come on, let's face it — they screwed up."

Bryan's tweet came amid a segment on American Idol that highlighted his status as a stud thanks to one contestant who came in to audition while harboring a crush on the country star.

blake-promo-cover Blake Shelton's 2017 cover

"I just love you. I love your music. I love your smile," contestant Kimmie Caraffa told Bryan. "I love your dimples. Honey, what is there not to love about you?"

Fellow Idol judge Katy Perry, however, wasn't sold, joking that said dimples were "fat rolls," and that Bryan's charm "doesn't work on me."

Despite the fact that the "Up" singer hasn't actually been named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, he has been featured in the issue, most recently in November.

Bryan's picture was splashed in a section called Men of the Year, where he joked about how he's embracing his graying hair.

"I'm lucky to not have crazy tons of it, but I'll just enjoy," he said. "I hear that most ladies like a little salt and pepper. Nobody defined it better than Clooney. Maybe I can morph into that look."

Luke Bryan Blake Shelton SMA cover Luke Bryan's edited cover

Perry Perry previously poked fun at Bryan on the show as she raved about fiancé Orlando Bloom's feature in the same issue.

"Sorry I was just enraptured by my fiancé. He's in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive," Perry told the country star. "Are you in that one? Are you there? Are you in that one?"

Though the "Firework" singer, 37, was clearly doing her best to tease Bryan, it turned out the joke was on her, because Bryan was indeed featured, too.