It could be a while before Gwen Stefani lets Blake Shelton live this one down!

On Sunday, CBS aired the Our Country special, presented by the Academy of Country Music, during which the couple sang their romantic “Nobody But You” duet from their home. The pair curled up together in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, for the sweet performance — which was capped off with a hilarious, well-meaning mishap.

“Say stace, everybody, we love you,” said Shelton, 43, before quickly acknowledging his flub while giggling alongside Stefani, 50, who burst into tears of laughter.

The two further addressed the funny attempt at “stay safe” on social media, with “Hollaback Girl” singer poking fun at her boyfriend on Instagram, spelling his newly coined term as “say sace.”

For his part, Shelton — who prior to their song jokingly admitted that he’s passing the time in quarantine during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by “drinking all day” — offered his own spelling on Twitter, writing, “Say Stace everybody… Say Stace..”

Since its annual awards show was postponed from April 5 to Sept. 16 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Academy of Country Music moved forward with the Our Country broadcast instead, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists performing while social distancing.

The two-hour special included at-home acoustic showcases from Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Image zoom Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Other duets included ones with Kane Brown and John Legend, and Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, in addition to Shelton and Stefani.

One way Shelton is helping pass the time in self-isolation is by growing out his hair for a notable new hairdo. Last month, the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer announced that he would be bringing back his signature mullet, circa the 1990s, since his work obligations are “canceled for the foreseeable” future.

“… I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s— like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

Since then, the couple has given periodical “quarantine mullet updates” on the new look, though the mullet was hidden by a hat during the Our Country appearance.

