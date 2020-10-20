"You're such an assh—," Shelton told Clarkson after she asked. "Yes, yes, I did those things!"

Blake Shelton Talks to Kelly Clarkson About Pageant Performing as a Kid: 'I Did Those Things'

Pageants? "I Lived It."

Chatting with his fellow The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, Blake Shelton spoke about performing at pageants to sing in the talent portion. Oh, and he revealed why his childhood nickname was Break Down Blake.

"My mom would enter me into pageants. Literally pageants ... so I could sing in the talent portion," he said. "But then you would also have to do the evening wear..."

Clarkson giggles in the background and admits that she just wanted to hear Shelton talk about pageants.

"You're such an assh—," Shelton replies, looking embarrassed. "Yes, yes, I did those things!"

Blake Shelton

Shelton said he'd hit the pageant stage as a kid with two tracks: "Old Time Rock & Roll" by Bob Seger and "Cat Scratch Fever" by Ted Nugent.

"Did your evening wear end up helping you win, though?" asks Clarkson jokingly, before adding, "Is it true, though, that you used to be called Break It Down Blake?"

Shelton then told the story about how that became his nickname after a dance instructor visited his hometown of Ada, Oklahoma, to give lessons.

"I remember there was an ad in the newspaper, maybe a few flyers around town, that this girl was going to be coming to town, and it was like a picture of her on the flyer, I remember that," Shelton said. "And down in the corner, it was like a little picture of Michael Jackson down there, and it was like, 'Take dancing lessons from the teacher who taught Michael Jackson.'"

Shelton then told the story: he and his sisters both took a class. Although, he only went to one lesson — "Break It Down Blake," the country stars said jokingly.

"You only needed the one lesson, apparently, because you said you only took one," Clarkson said.

"I just needed somebody to show me the way, Kelly, and I take it from there," he replied.

"Was that your talent, as well, at the pageant? Break dancing? I just want to keep bringing it up. I love you," she said in laughs.

The country star previously spoke about his pageant past on Live with Kelly and Ryan, adding that he was only 7 or 8 years old at the time.

"Why would you bring that up on national television?" Shelton joked with the hosts before adding, "I hated it so much that I almost didn't want to be a singer anymore. I was like, 'Mom, I'm good. I don't like singing. I changed my mind.'"