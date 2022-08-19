Blake Shelton Says Wearing a Mullet Again for the 'No Body' Music Video Felt 'Completely Natural'

Blake Shelton is throwing it back to the '90s — and in case the OG fans are wondering ... yes, the mullet is coming back too.

Friday marked the release of Shelton's newest song titled "No Body" with an accompanying music video. In the song, Shelton pays tribute to the '90s — the time when he moved to Nashville to follow his dreams of being a country singer.

To capture this idea in the music video, Shelton decided to travel back in time when country bars were filled with line dancing — making him feel like a teenager again.

"I remember saying to Scott Hendricks (his producer), 'Wow, man, this would've had a line dance to it if it had come out in the '90s,' " Shelton, 46, tells PEOPLE. "That was the last time we ever looked back."

"No Body" Cover Art. Warner Music Nashville

Aside from the '90s-inspired bar and line dancing, Shelton decided he would really lean into the idea by wearing his classic mullet and cowboy hat again.

"[Wearing the mullet] felt completely natural to me," he says. "Especially making the video in this particular bar. The air conditioning wasn't on. It was hot in there."

He adds, "Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, 'Oh yeah, this is why I ended up cutting my mullet off.' Not because it wasn't cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating."

Blake Shelton. Frank Mullen/WireImage

And though it's been years since The Voice coach rocked the mullet — he says he probably wouldn't do it again.

"I guess I don't care about trends, because when I had the mullet, it wasn't cool. And now that mullets are cool, I don't have one. So I guess I don't follow. I should. I'm not against them. I'm just always a little bit late."

"No Body" tells the story of a guy who doesn't want to be with anybody but the person he's with — literally "No Body."

"Don't wanna scoot the boots with no body/Get straight tequila drunk on no body," he sings. "Wrap these arms around no body/No body but yours."

Shelton realizes that the hook may be a bit confusing at first — but to him, that's what's so fun about it!

"Since I've had it recorded and just playing it for Gwen [Stefani] or my family or friends or whatever, you play that stuff, because you want to see what get a read on people. And everybody would say, 'I don't really understand what that means. 'Nobody but yours.' Why are you saying that?' "

He continues, "Well, that's the trick of it. It's no body. No body, like the shape of your body. No body, but yours. And I love that it throws people off a little bit. In my mind, that means people are going to listen to it multiple times."

"No Body" is out now.