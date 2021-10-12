Blake Shelton Jokes About How Marriage Has Changed Him on The Voice: 'I'm Getting Softer'

Blake Shelton is a changed man.

During Monday's episode of The Voice, the 45-year-old country singer offered a box of tissues to new judge Ariana Grande as they began battles, making tough decisions with the contestants' futures on the competition series. The thoughtful display came as a surprise to Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, who mostly know Shelton to be solely focused on his own success on the series.

"I've been thinkin' about you," Shelton said as he handed Grande, 28, the tissues, preparing her for the emotional day. "After this season you won't ever need these again. You'll get over it. You'll become callous like us three."

"This is so sweet," said Grande, as Clarkson, 39, chimed in with shock, "That's a nice gesture," and Legend, 42, added, "Look at this guy. There is a heart in there."

Shelton joked that he has become more tender since tying the knot with Gwen Stefani back in July: "Look, I'm married now. I'm soft. I'm getting softer."

Grande replaced Nick Jonas and joined The Voice as a coach for season 21. When Grande was announced as the newest judge on the singing competition series, Shelton joked he was excited "because it's somebody new for me to beat."

"I'm tired of beating John every season — and Nick," he said, "[who] is the easiest coach I have ever beat in 20 seasons of doing this show."

Shelton, who has won the show seven times, continued, "The easiest defeat of my career was Nick Jonas. So I'm looking for a challenge. I think Ariana could be a challenge. I'm looking forward to beating her though."

The country star previously told PEOPLE he has beef with Grande dating back to 2016 when she released her Dangerous Woman album the same day he released his album If I'm Honest, joking his "dreams were destroyed" by the pop star.

But when his record label called, they told him it was "looking good" that he could lock in the No. 1 country album, before admitting he had no chance at topping the overall chart because "Ariana Grande has got her album," Shelton explained.

"Literally, I may as well have released a coaster of a CD," he said. "You trashed my album!"