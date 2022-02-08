Blake Shelton Shares Sweet Performance Video Dedicated to Wife Gwen Stefani: 'Couple Goals'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot in July on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch

For Blake Shelton, it's nobody but Gwen Stefani!

The country superstar's team shared a sweet tribute to his rocker wife on Instagram Monday set to their chart-topping duet "Nobody But You."

The clip began with video of Stefani, 52, singing to Shelton, 45, as the two began holding hands. By the song's end, the newlyweds wrapped each other in a large hug, and Shelton drowned Stefani in kisses on the cheek.

The No Doubt frontwoman later shared the post to her own Story, adding a series of pink heart GIFs.

The couple have not been shy about their love for one another since they first met on the set of The Voice in 2015, getting engaged five years later and finally tying the knot in July at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

At the wedding, Shelton wrote his bride a song called "We Can Reach the Stars" to use as his vows, and later said he was "really proud" of the track.

"I'm really proud of 'We Can Reach the Stars' and I'm really honored to be with her," Shelton said in a statement. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

In November, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were thriving in married life.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Gwen and Blake are doing well. They act like newlyweds," the source said. "They have the best chemistry."

Since getting together, the singers have often given fans intimate glimpses into their life together, including in December, when they celebrated their first married Christmas by trying to make an Italian timpano pasta dome — something they'd tried and failed to make in the past, but succeeded in this year.