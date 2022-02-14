Blake Shelton Shares Wedding Photo with Gwen Stefani on Valentine's Day: 'Luckiest Man Alive'

This Valentine's Day is Shelton and Stefani's first as a married couple

Blake Shelton is "Happy Anywhere" — as long as Gwen Stefani is involved!

This Valentine's Day, the "God's Country" singer, 45, shared a tribute post to his wife Stefani, 52 — and he's counting his blessings.

"I'm the luckiest man alive," he began the Instagram post alongside a throwback photo from his wedding ceremony with the pop star. "Happy Valentine's Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!"

The couple, who first met on set of The Voice in 2015, are celebrating their first Valentine's Day together as husband and wife after tying the knot in July at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

Last year, Shelton surprised Stefani with a floral bouquet, and she shared a tribute post for her then-fiancé to commemorate the occasion.

"Happy Valentines!! Thank u @blakeshelton for loving me," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Earlier this month, Shelton's team shared a sweet tribute to the "Cool" singer on Instagram set to their chart-topping duet "Nobody But You."

The clip began with video of Stefani singing to Shelton as the two began holding hands. By the song's end, the couple wrapped each other in a large hug, and Shelton drowned Stefani in kisses on the cheek.

At the wedding, Shelton wrote his bride a song called "We Can Reach the Stars" to use as his vows, and later said he was "really proud" of the track.

"I'm really proud of 'We Can Reach the Stars' and I'm really honored to be with her," Shelton said in a statement. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

In November, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were thriving in married life.

"Gwen and Blake are doing well. They act like newlyweds," the source said. "They have the best chemistry."