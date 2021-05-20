"We've talked about this, we both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not, why not?" The Voice judge revealed of the throwback tune

Blake Shelton Teases '80s-Themed First Dance Song for Wedding to Gwen Stefani: We 'Love the Song'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have crossed off an important task off their wedding to-do list.

While appearing virtually on The Tonight Show Wednesday, the 44-year-old coach of The Voice said he and his fiancée got nostalgic when it came to selecting a song for their first dance as man and wife.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What's your first song? Can you tell me?" host Jimmy Fallon asked the country star.

"I think it's called 'The Wedding March,'" Shelton teased.

Blake Shelton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Not that song!" Fallon said of the traditional tune for the bride's entrance.

"At the reception, you come out of a fog machine," the late-night host, 46, imagined, impersonating a zealous emcee. "'Here is Mr. & Mrs. Blake Shelton!' We hear you come out — 'And now, it's time for the couple's first dance' — then what do we hear?"

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"It's 'If You Leave' from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack," Shelton revealed. "I swear I have it right here," he added, pulling up the song on his phone.

"We've talked about this, we both love the song. We're both fans of the '80s, why not, why not?"

"I love it, if that's for real!" Fallon exclaimed, as the two men belted out the ballad by Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark from the iconic 1986 rom-com.

"Now I can make it to the wedding, by the way, I'm very available," Fallon joked.

In addition to the couple's wedding song, there's also a chance the two could enjoy a live performance by friend Adam Levine. Stefani, 51, previously revealed she'd love to have her fellow Voice alum perform on their big day.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I definitely would love to have Adam sing at our wedding," the singer said on Late Night with Seth Meyers in April.

However, the artist clarified that she doesn't envision her reception with a large band, alluding that she and Shelton may go in a different direction.

"I feel like we're not gonna have a wedding band," she said at the time. "I feel like we're just gonna go with, like, a playlist. We're keeping it very simple," – and that goes for the guest list, too.

The singer continued: "It's gonna be like, my mom and my dad and just literally gonna be just family. We are looking forward to that though. It's gonna be fun. We're gonna make it really fun."

"But it's not gonna be a big, like, you know, it's not like the queen and king are getting married or something," Stefani added.