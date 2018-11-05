Blake Shelton Jokes Sexy Doesn't 'Exist Anymore' as His Sexiest Man Alive Reign Comes to an End

When it comes to PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive title, Blake Shelton may have lived it, but he sure isn’t ready to pass it on.

Ahead of Monday night’s big announcement of who will be named 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive, the country superstar, 42, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres show to reveal he already feels his sexiness trickling away.

“I feel like sexy ends when I’m not Sexiest Man Alive anymore,” Shelton told the talk show host on Monday’s episode. “I don’t feel like it exists anymore, I feel like it’s over.”

But after the heaps of backlash the "God Gave Me You" singer endured from Twitter trolls when his title was announced around this time last year, he says he wishes the best of “luck” to whoever claims the victory.

“I hope to hell it goes over way better than it did whenever I was Sexiest Man Alive though,” he joked.

While Shelton credited girlfriend of three years, Gwen Stefani, for convincing him to embrace the crown or else he was “going to regret this for the rest of your life,” he believes he may have been wearing the cape backwards for the last year.

“It was supposed to be a superpower,” he told DeGeneres before deadpanning. “I don’t think she felt the power.”

All kidding aside, the “Hollaback Girl” previously raved about Shelton’s PEOPLE honor last year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“For me, it’s just that big ol’ heart and that sense of humor,” Stefani said, describing why she finds Shelton sexy. “He doesn’t even take himself seriously and he’s just such an incredible person. And that’s sexy to me.”

On Monday night’s episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon will be revealing PEOPLE’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, with the winner himself making a special appearance!

Once he inherits the title tonight, the mystery Sexiest Man will be the 33rd to be named, joining a long list of Hollywood’s hottest, starting with a then-29-year-old Mel Gibson back in 1985. In addition to Shelton, recent winners include The Rock, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

Find out where PEOPLE’s newest Sexiest Man lies tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which airs at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC.