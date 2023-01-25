Blake Shelton on His Friendship with 'Voice' Host Carson Daly: 'He's a Grumpy Old Man'

Be it on Today, The Voice or even TRL, Carson Daly always seems to wear a smile. According to one of his best friends, nothing could be further from the truth.

"Carson's a grumpy old man," Blake Shelton told PEOPLE in Las Vegas recently. "He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I'd say that if he were sitting right here next to me."

Daly, the country star alleges, is often complaining behind the scenes.

"He is just one of those guys where he's got a backache, or he's mad I'm taking too long. He's just always chewing my ass out about something," Shelton says, adding that their friendship works "because it rolls off my back and he's OK with me making fun of him."

Blake Shelton. Denise Truscello/Getty

Shelton, 46, lovingly compares Daly, 49, to "the two old men on The Muppets that are just jawing the entire time."

With the shoe on the other foot, would Daly consider Shelton a "grumpy old man?" "Probably," Shelton admits.

Despite the alleged mutual crankiness, Shelton and Daly have an airtight friendship, as the Today correspondent even presided over the country crooner and Gwen Stefani's ultra-private wedding in July 2021.

"He is the glue of The Voice. I've said that for years," Shelton told PEOPLE.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Although Shelton's The Voice days are waning, he and Daly are still starring on TV together in USA's Barmageddon, which premiered last month.

"I remember one day Carson and I were drinking and there was that show on called Holy Moly. I said, 'Man, look at that. That show would be so much better if they were drinking and then trying to play putt putt,'" he recalled. "I thought it'd be funny if they could cuss each other and talk some crap, you know? And Barmageddon was actually born out of that conversation."

The show is taped inside Ole Red, Shelton's bar concept, which he plans to expand to Las Vegas later this year. Filming Barmageddon with Daly and Nikki Bella is "the most fun I've ever had on that side of the camera."

He added, "I can't believe they let us get away with it."