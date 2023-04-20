Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire Hilariously Look Back on Their 'Voice' Moments from Through the Years (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire are taking a walk down memory lane.

In a PEOPLE exclusive behind-the-scenes video of The Voice season 23, on which McEntire is currently appearing as a mega mentor, the two country stars take a look back on some of their memorable moments on the show together.

The first clip the duo watch is one from The Voice's first season in 2011, during which McEntire, 68, served as the advisor for Shelton's team.

"Right after this did your voice change?" McEntire quips as she watches the clip, to which Shelton replies, "It must have. Oh my God, that was before puberty. What happened to me?"

"I think we've weathered very well," McEntire continues, as Shelton, 46, asks, "You think so? I think you have ... I'm not even sure that I'm alive right now."

Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton. Tyler Golden/NBC

At the end of the clip, McEntire concludes, "Things have changed a lot here on The Voice. That was the first year here in the United States. It's a well-oiled machine now."

The next clip shown is one of Shelton — who is stepping away from the show after the completion of this season — and McEntire working with season one contestant Dia Frampton.

"I remember she was so nervous," McEntire says. "Stage fright is something I just had to get over. You just keep doing it. The only time I still get nervous is if I don't know the song or if I'm wearing new shoes."

For Shelton, he says "stage fright was always kind of the mystery of being on stage to begin with."

"That's part of the draw of it," he says. "Like, 'Woah, that freaked me out. I want to do it again.'"

"Like a ride at Disney World or something," McEntire agrees. "I don't get nervous anymore, I just have that anticipation, I can't wait to get on stage. It's kind of the same thing cause you do have the butterflies."

Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton. Jason Kempin/Getty; Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Shelton, meanwhile, has a different mindset: "When I'm on stage, I'm thinking, 'I can't wait to get off stage and get a drink.'"

The third and final clip shown is one of McEntire and Shelton from season 8, when they met contestant Hannah Kirby's mom Nancy.

"On season 8, things are starting to change, and already, I can tell a big difference," McEntire says. "You're still having fun and excited to see everybody."

"You know what hasn't changed? People's reactions to you when they see you," Shelton continues. "That woman was like she saw a ghost. Then she wanted a piece of your hair, and you humiliated her daughter."

The Voice season 23 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST.