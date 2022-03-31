Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Video About Meeting Wife Gwen Stefani at Work

Blake Shelton shared an Instagram video telling his love story with wife Gwen Stefani after the couple met on set of The Voice in 2015.

Blake Shelton is taking a trip down memory lane and reflecting on his love story with Gwen Stefani.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old country singer shared an Instagram video — paired to Pharrell Williams' "Just a Cloud Away" — highlighting his timeline of falling in love with Stefani, 52, after meeting on set of The Voice in 2015.

"Shows up for work. Meets my wife," Shelton wrote over a series of photos, starting with their time on the singing competition show to their wedding day.

"THE @gwenstefani," he captioned the clip.

The couple have not been shy about their love for one another since getting engaged and tying the knot in July 2021 at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

At the wedding, Shelton wrote his bride a song called "We Can Reach the Stars" to use as his vows, and later said he was "really proud" of the track.

"I'm really proud of 'We Can Reach the Stars' and I'm really honored to be with her," Shelton said in a statement. "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

In November 2021, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is thriving in married life.

"Gwen and Blake are doing well. They act like newlyweds," the insider said. "They have the best chemistry."

Since getting together, the singers have often given fans intimate glimpses into their life together, including last month, when he opened up about the profound influence that Stefani has had on his own life, particularly through her own deep devotion to faith and family.

"I think honestly, looking back, that under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together was all the proof I needed," Shelton said at this year's Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. "She has such a strong faith in God."