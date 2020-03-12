Blake Shelton Postpones Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Please Take Care of Yourself'

Blake Shelton is pressing pause on his tour.

On Thursday, the country music star announced the final dates of his Friends and Heroes Tour have been postponed due to health concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Shelton has canceled the following dates, which will be rescheduled: Omaha (March 12), Denver (March 13), Rosemont, Illinois (March 19), Milwaukee (March 20) and Detroit (March 21).

“Omaha, I’m here in your city with my friends and heroes and am ready to play a show for you, but for all the right reasons — chiefly everyone’s safety and wellbeing — we have to reschedule tonight and the rest of the tour,” Shelton, 43, said in the statement. “Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. You can bet we’ll see you back here soon!”

Per the statement, “Previously purchased tickets for the five remaining dates will be honored at the to-be-announced rescheduled dates in spring 2021, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”

The Friends and Heroes Tour — which has featured appearances by Trace Adkins, the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Lauren Alaina — kicked off Feb. 13 in Portland, Oregon.

“Hell Right” singer Shelton, who has been promoting his smash 2019 album God’s Country, just performed his last tour stop on Wednesday, just a day before postponing the rest of the dates.

Over the weekend, he played The Forum in Los Angeles, where his girlfriend Gwen Stefani joined him onstage to perform their new duet “Nobody But You” for the crowd, which included the No Doubt rocker’s three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.

Shelton is just the latest performer to postpone shows due to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus. Artists including Madonna, Cher and Michael Bublé have canceled shows, while festivals — from SXSW Festival to Coachella and Stagecoach — have all been canceled or postponed.