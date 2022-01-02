Blake Shelton Bids Farewell to 2021 with Gwen Stefani and The Voice: 'Let's See What Ya Got 2022'
"2021 was one for the books," Blake Shelton wrote alongside a video collage of his past year set to his song, "Fire Up the Night" featuring Hardy
Blake Shelton bid farewell to 2021 with a collage of epic highlights from his busy year.
On Friday, Shelton, 45 shared a video of his past year on Instagram, set to his song "Fire Up the Night," featuring Hardy. He captioned the trip down memory lane: "2021 was one for the books.. Let's see what ya got 2022!!! C'mon!!!"
He began the clip with a loving snapshot of wife Gwen Stefani, 52, planting a sweet kiss on his cheek during the couple's "first married" Thanksgiving together.
Throughout the video, the country superstar revisited a slew of other major 2021 moments — from music to TV and even his own love life.
The Voice coach paid homage to his fellow NBC stars Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande with a smiling shot of the foursome, along with his Team Blake squad.
Shelton also shared shots of the hard seltzer lemonade line he collaborated on with Smithworks and his upcoming Las Vegas live music venue Ole Red.
He finished off the collage with perhaps the sweetest shot of all; a photo from his nuptials to Stefani in July at their ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.
The post comes just a week after Shelton and Stefani celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple. "The fifth annual cutting of the timpano pasta dome," the country star joked with his wife's followers. "Lord hear our prayer."