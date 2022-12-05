Blake Shelton Says His Raucous New Game Show 'Barmageddon' Is 'The Hangover' with His Famous Pals

"Now I like to watch other people do stupid stuff — not necessarily be the one doing it," the country superstar says of co-creating USA Network's new show with pal Carson Daly

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 12:18 PM
blake shelton
Blake Shelton. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Blake Shelton is ready to rumble.

On Monday night, the country superstar's new show Barmageddon (co-created with close friend Carson Daly) will premiere at 11 p.m. on USA Network — and Shelton promises fans are in for a rollicking good time.

"What we were aiming for was real-life The Hangover," Shelton tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We wanted to try to capture that in a TV show with people that we know."

Hosted by WWE Fall of Famer Nikki Bella, the game show sees the stars' pals and loved ones — including Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown and more — battle it out at Shelton's Ole Red bar in Nashville.

"Unfortunately for Gwen and Sheryl, they were the very first episode that we actually taped. Gwen had to be the guinea pig for everybody else," says Shelton. "She and Sheryl both did so well and just let their hair down and went for it. They set the bar for the tone and personality of the series. It gave us the confidence to say, 'We really can do this.'"

Barmageddon

"If these two icons are willing to be on this show and do shots of gross stuff and play absolutely stupid games, then we know we have something here,'" he adds.

While Shelton hadn't originally planned to partake in the over-the-top games himself, the Voice coach found himself facing off with Brown later in the season.

"Back in the day, I would say the 28-year-old version of Blake Shelton on Barmageddon [would have been] way different than the 46-year-old version now," he says. "Now I like to watch other people do stupid stuff — not necessarily be the one doing it."

Still, after a few days of filming, Shelton says he and Daly couldn't resist joining the fun. "We started playing the games with the contestants and the celebrities. We were becoming part of the show," he says. "I was always just going to be in the background and Carson was going to be making drinks and commenting. Next thing, because it's so much fun, I wanted to be a part of it."

The idea for the show was originally born during the pandemic when Shelton and Daly were sequestered on The Voice set.

"We're both very dumb men, and we come up with lots of what we think are great ideas," jokes Daly. "We almost started a beef jerky company."

The jerky idea may be dead in the water, but Daly feels confident their new show will strike a chord with fans.

"It's unadulterated fun. S--t talking was at the top of the list. Our friends showed up for us and it was a blast," says Daly. "I can't believe one of our idiotic ideas actually is happening."

"When we did Barmageddon, Blake was like, 'We have to have the right kind of celebrities on it who can check their ego at the door.' Blake and I don't wake up and go, 'Oh, we're those dudes from television.' We wake up and we're just normal dudes, and we like to have fun," he adds. "[This show] is adult spring break. There's no pressure and people get to see the real side of you."

Host Bella has been on several TV sets over the years, and the professional wrestler says the Barmageddon crew was "raw and real."

"Blake and Carson are so much fun and so hilarious. And then every guest that came through was just good times. They made me feel so comfortable off the bat," says Bella. "I had instant chemistry with the guys and all our guests. I am the queen of TMI, and it's the first place I was accepted so amazingly."

Related Articles
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Bring Barmaggedon 'Keg Kurling' to The Voice: Watch the Coaches Compete
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Bring 'Barmageddon' 'Keg Kurling' to 'The Voice' : Watch the Coaches Compete
Gwen Stefani; Blake Shelton; Carson Daly
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Get Their Celebrity Friends to Compete in Bar Games on 'Barmageddon'
Blake Shelton's Voice Team 'Absolutely' Want to Win His Last Season for Him
Blake Shelton's 'Voice' Contestants Say They 'Absolutely' Want to Win His Penultimate Season for Him
Blake Shelton Gives 'Wifey' Gwen Stefani Advice After Her Artists Compete in Voice Knockouts
Blake Shelton Offers 'Wifey' Gwen Stefani Advice on 'Complicated' 'Voice' Knockouts Decision
The Drew Barrymore Show gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani on Husband and 'Best Friend' Blake Shelton: 'We're So Different, Yet We're So the Same'
Gwen and Blake
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline
Watch Blake Shelton Teach Jimmy Fallon to Line Dance
Watch Blake Shelton Teach Jimmy Fallon How to Line Dance in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Clip
Blake Shelton - No Body Music Video
Blake Shelton Says Wearing a Mullet Again for the 'No Body' Music Video Felt 'Completely Natural'
THE VOICE
Camila Cabello Blocks Gwen Stefani from Taking a Country Singer for Her 'The Voice' Team — Watch!
Camila Cabello, blake shelton
Camila Cabello Says She 'Didn't Prepare' Herself for Friendly Banter with Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carson Daly
Gwen Stefani on Why She and Blake Shelton Asked Carson Daly to Officiate Wedding: 'Love Him'
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Jokes That Wedding to Gwen Stefani Would Be 'Pretty Classless' If He Planned It
Joe Nichols, Blake Shelton
Joe Nichols Is Downright Amazed by Blake Shelton: 'That Guy Can Say Some Stuff That I Could Never Say'
Gwen Stefani on Ellen
Gwen Stefani Jokes with Ellen DeGeneres About Why She Wasn't Her Maid of Honor — as Previously Requested!
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Absolute Cutest Photos
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Performs and Wins at 2021 People's Choice Awards: These 'Mean the Most to Me'