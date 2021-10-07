Blake Shelton Says Marrying Gwen Stefani Is 'Ultimate Bragging Rights': 'I Mean, My God!'

Blake Shelton shared his excitement about fans soon hearing the song he wrote for his and Gwen Stefani's wedding ceremony

Blake Shelton put his love for wife Gwen Stefani into song, and he's ready to share that proudly with the world.

The country star, 45, and the No Doubt alum, 52, tied the knot back in July, and while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday, Shelton shared his excitement for fans to hear the original song he created for Stefani to perform on their wedding day to be widely released.

When talking about writing their own vows for their wedding, Shelton said, "Gwen is always, she is constantly on my a-- about I should be writing more songs. 'How come you don't write more songs?' And I have gotten lazy about it over the years."

"And so I decided, well, I'll step up and come up with something, and I did it," he added, explaining that the song he created for the nuptials will be on an upcoming deluxe edition of his Body Language album out later this year.

"I'm excited for people to hear it," said Shelton. "A lot of people have asked about it since they found out that I did that. We're excited about it. I want people to hear it. I mean, my God — I married Gwen Stefani. I want everybody to hear that! That's the ultimate bragging rights."

On the Today show after the wedding, co-host Carson Daly opened up about attending the couple's weekend nuptials which he officiated, and how the pair expressed their love for one another through their vows.

"At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying, 'Since I was a little girl, blah blah blah' and she crushes [it] — not a dry eye in the church," Daly recalled at the time. "... It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.' "

Shelton then told the crowd that Stefani has "always" given him a hard time about not writing enough songs, so he penned one specifically for the occasion.

"Guitar comes in, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song, and he sings her a song, while he's crying, that he wrote specifically for her. 'Reach the Star,' I think it was called," Daly shared. "Not a dry eye in the house. That was a highlight."