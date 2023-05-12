Blake Shelton Says Marrying Gwen Stefani Is' Greatest Thing' That's Happened to Him at Walk of Fame Ceremony

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen," Shelton said onstage as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By
Melody Chiu
Melody Chiu

Melody Chiu is a Senior Editor for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She oversees PEOPLE's music and events coverage and has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 12, 2023 03:35 PM
Blake Shelton speaks on stage at his Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Blake Shelton. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

It's a big day for Blake Shelton — but nothing can top his wedding to Gwen Stefani.

While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday in Los Angeles, the country superstar, 46, shouted out his wife onstage.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," said the Voice coach. "I love you so much, and that's the great thing that's happened along this journey."

Blake Shelton poses at his Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Blake Shelton. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Stefani, 53, paid tribute to her husband at the podium, calling him a "one-of-a-kind guy" who's "always stayed true to himself."

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," said the No Doubt rocker. "Blake, you are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream."

"And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you," concluded Stefani.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Frazer Harrison/Getty

With his family in attendance, Shelton also paid tribute to his late brother Richie, who died in a car accident in 1990.

"My family's all here, by the way, from Oklahoma. I was talking to my mom this morning, and I was just thinking about what I'm gonna say when I get up here," said Shelton. "She says to me, 'I wish Richie could've been here to see this and everything that you've done.' So I dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie."

Shelton's close friend Carson Daly — who officiated his wedding to Stefani — poked fun at the couple onstage. "Gwen was unable to resist this hillbilly's bone," the TV host quipped, drawing laughter.

Also on hand to celebrate Shelton was former Voice coach Adam Levine, who attended with wife Behati Prinsloo. Posing for photos after, Shelton planted a kiss on Levine's cheek.

Related Articles
Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean
Morgan Wallen Misses ACM Awards Due to Vocal Injury as Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean Cover His Commitments
The Dryes
The Dryes Sing of Unanswered Prayers and Unconditional Love on New Single 'Mama's Do' (Exclusive)
Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen Suspended by His Label Following Former Manager's Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Alexis Allen and Jimmie Allen attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jimmie Allen and Pregnant Wife Alexis Filed for Divorce Weeks Before Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Cole Swindell accepts the Single of the Year award for "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne accept the Duo of the Year award onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); Lainey Wilson accepts the Album of the Year award for “Bell Bottom Country” onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
2023 ACM Awards: See the Complete Winners List!
Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks
ACM Awards 2023: Everything to Know About Country Music's Party of the Year
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Co-Hosting ACM Awards
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks on Creating a 'Lasting Friendship' as They Prepare for the 2023 ACMs (Exclusive)
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Co-hosts Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton Pays Emotional Tribute to Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd with A Cappella Song at 2023 ACM Awards
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Chris Stapleton accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton Dedicates Entertainer of the Year Win to His Kids at the 2023 ACM Awards: 'This Is for Them'
Ed Sheeran and Luke Combs
Ed Sheeran Goes Country as He Duets New Single 'Life Goes On' with Luke Combs at 2023 ACM Awards
Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert
The Cutest Couples at the 2023 ACM Awards
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13908309nh) Lainey Wilson and guest Academy of Country Music Awards, Arrivals, Frisco, Texas, USA - 11 May 2023
Lainey Wilson Is Dating Former NFL Player Devlin 'Duck' Hodges: Couple Make Their Debut at 2023 ACM Awards
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi and Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion accept the Group of the Year award onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Accepts 2023 ACM Awards Win with Cane 2 Months After Breaking Pelvis
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Co-hosts Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton speak onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton Jokes About Having a 'Threesome' with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at 2023 ACM Awards
FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Cole Swindell's Fiancée Courtney Little Shows Off Massive Engagement Ring on 2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet
58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals
See All the Stars Arriving at the 2023 ACM Awards