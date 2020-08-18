"Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles," Luke Bryan teased Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan Jokingly Roast One Another on Twitter — See the Friendly Feud!

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan fueled up a friendly fire on social media this week.

On Monday, the "Boys 'Round Here" singer shared a photo of a news clip on Twitter which claimed that Bryan's songs have been linked to people "falling asleep at the wheel."

"Wow! Just catching up on the news... Shocking! I have noticed some fatigue when @lukebryanonline comes on..." Shelton teased.

In response to Shelton's accusation, Bryan, 44, roasted his fellow country star with an even worse burn.

"Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles," Bryan joked of Shelton's longtime love Gwen Stefani.

Image zoom Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Shelton, 44, was quick to reply to Bryan's jab, writing, "Hey don't hate just cause I know how to work the system!!!"

While Bryan jokingly slammed Shelton for sharing the news study, he did admit that the findings were "interesting" in a follow-up tweet.

In 2018, Bryan took another shot at Shelton for his relationship with Stefani.

"If Blake were smart, he would marry her before she goes to an optometrist," Bryan told ET at the time. “Every time I meet Gwen, she's holding her phone way out here to read. I'm like, 'That's it, she can't see!'" Last month, Shelton and Stefani debuted a new country collaboration titled, "Happy Anywhere."RELATED: Luke Bryan on Holding Live Concerts amid COVID-19: 'You Don't Want to Be the Sacrificial Lamb'The romantic new song — their fourth together and first since their hit January duet "Nobody But You" — sees the pair croon about being perfectly content no matter where they are, as long as they have each other."Even though Gwen and I just had a single out, we decided that, under the circumstances, this year … man, there's never been a better time for 'Happy Anywhere,'" Shelton said in a July press release.

"We've all been in quarantine and lockdown, and hopefully we've been doing that with somebody that we really love and enjoy being around,” he added. "That's what happened with Gwen and me this summer — and this entire year."

Shelton recently opened up to PEOPLE about his nearly five-year relationship with Stefani, and how they continue to go strong.