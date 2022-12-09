Live Like Blake Shelton and Shop His Lands' End Holiday Gift Guide — Where Comfort Meets Fashion

From classic flannels to hunting binoculars, check out Blake Shelton's favorite items from his Lands' End collection — which will make the perfect gift this holiday season

By Blake Shelton
Published on December 9, 2022 10:55 AM
01 of 06

Lightweight Flannel Shirt

Blake Shelton Holiday gift guide
lands' end

More often than not, you can find me wearing a flannel. This one from my line with Lands' End is super light and can be worn everywhere.

02 of 06

Working Hands by O'Keefe's

Blake Shelton's holiday gift guide
courtesy amazon

Strumming guitar strings, playing bar games on Barmageddon and working on the farm all do a number on my hands. This stuff is legit — especially for dry hands in the winter.

03 of 06

Insulated Cooler Tote

Blake Shelton Holiday gift guide
lands' end

This cooler tote from my Lands' End collection works magic for tailgates, picnics and everything in between. Insulation keeps beer cold while its size can hold a six-pack. It'll make you the life of the party.

04 of 06

Wool Rancher Coat

Blake Shelton Holiday gift guide
lands' end

Winter in Oklahoma is no joke. This jacket from my Lands' End collection has a fuzzy sherpa collar and plenty of pockets — two necessities for a cold-weather coat. I toss it on whenever I'm out walking [my dog] Betty on the ranch in the mornings.

05 of 06

Hunting Binoculars

Blake Shelton's holiday gift guide
courtesy amazon

You'll never find me without a pair of these when we're out hunting in the woods. They're easy to carry and they fit perfectly in a stocking.

06 of 06

Sorrento Double Face Blanket

Blake Shelton Holiday gift guide
lands' end

Who doesn't love a good blanket? After long days in the studio and late nights on tour, I want to kick back and relax. This blanket from my Lands' End line is the solution - comfy, cozy and warm.

