Live Like Blake Shelton and Shop His Lands' End Holiday Gift Guide — Where Comfort Meets Fashion

01 of 06 Lightweight Flannel Shirt lands' end More often than not, you can find me wearing a flannel. This one from my line with Lands' End is super light and can be worn everywhere.

02 of 06 Working Hands by O'Keefe's courtesy amazon Strumming guitar strings, playing bar games on Barmageddon and working on the farm all do a number on my hands. This stuff is legit — especially for dry hands in the winter.

03 of 06 Insulated Cooler Tote lands' end This cooler tote from my Lands' End collection works magic for tailgates, picnics and everything in between. Insulation keeps beer cold while its size can hold a six-pack. It'll make you the life of the party.

04 of 06 Wool Rancher Coat lands' end Winter in Oklahoma is no joke. This jacket from my Lands' End collection has a fuzzy sherpa collar and plenty of pockets — two necessities for a cold-weather coat. I toss it on whenever I'm out walking [my dog] Betty on the ranch in the mornings.

05 of 06 Hunting Binoculars courtesy amazon You'll never find me without a pair of these when we're out hunting in the woods. They're easy to carry and they fit perfectly in a stocking.