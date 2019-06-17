Her Two Most Important Men! Blake Shelton Kisses Gwen Stefani's Dad Dennis for Father's Day

Blake Shelton is a big hit with Gwen Stefani‘s family — especially her dad!

The couple, who have been dating since the fall of 2015, celebrated Father’s Day together with the mother of three, 49, giving a special shout-out to her dad Dennis on Instagram Story. “I love my dad,” the pop star captioned a sweet photo of Shelton, 42, giving her father a kiss on the cheek.

Stefani, who shares sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, also posted a loving dedication to her dad with an Instagram post filled with childhood photos of her and her sister Jill.

“Happy Father’s Day to one of my favorite humans I know – #greatnesses always there for me and my boys I love I w all my heart #grateful #blessed #loveudad gx #littlesister,” the singer wrote.

Stefani and Shelton will soon be reunited on The Voice as she will replace original coach and former costar Adam Levine this fall.

The No Doubt star recently appeared on The Talk to discuss her new gig, calling Levine’s departure “bittersweet” though she’s excited to spend more time with her boyfriend.

“To think that [Adam’s] not going to be there is like bittersweet. And plus, like, being between him and Blake, the amount of laughter, I would have to like stop and massage my face, because it would hurt,” she said. “But it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting. I mean, Blake’s my best friend, so I get to hang out with him at work. I wanted to come back so bad. I mean, the show is so fun.”

On May 24, NBC and Levine, 40, confirmed that he decided to leave the show after 16 seasons. Following the news, Shelton wrote a sweet message to his friend on Twitter.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam not being at The Voice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet,” the country singer tweeted. “Gonna miss working with that idiot.”