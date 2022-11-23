Blake Shelton Jokingly Demands an Array of Requests for His 'The Voice' Retirement Gifts

"I think an ATV," Shelton said of his top choice, joking to Entertainment Tonight that first-time coach Camila Cabello should buy one for him

By
Published on November 23, 2022 10:11 AM
blake shelton
Blake Shelton. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty

Blake Shelton announced last month that this will be his last season on The Voice — so he's getting his list of parting gifts ready.

The coach, who is married to Gwen Stefani and back in a chair this season on the hit NBC competition series, recently joked to Entertainment Tonight about his retirement requests.

"I think an ATV," Shelton, 46, said of his top choice, joking that first-time coach Camila Cabello should buy one for him.

"Whoa, very big," Cabello, 25, teased in response. "Santa's budget is a little tight this year, I don't know."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton" data-inlink="true">blake shelton</a>
The Voice. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

Shelton and his reality TV co-stars, which include John Legend along with Stefani and Cabello, sat down for their ET interview on Tuesday ahead of the live Top 10 results show.

The country star's second request was a "pallet" of Legend's LVE wine. "A mixture of his choice, but not a case — a pallet," he playfully specified.

Of his superstar wife, Shelton shared, "We split everything anyway, so whatever she buys herself."

"Can I redecorate the L.A. house?" asked Stefani, 53, to which her husband quickly shot back, "This is my retirement!"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani" data-inlink="true">Gwen Stefani</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton" data-inlink="true">Blake Shelton</a>
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In October, the "God's Country" singer announced that the next season of the singing-competition show will be his last — marking 23 consecutive seasons before his exit.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," the country star wrote in an Instagram post. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

Shelton continued, "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton then reflected on the relationships he cultivated on the show — and gave a shoutout to the contestants. But perhaps his most special memory is meeting Stefani on the show, whom he married last year following a 2020 engagement.

"I've made lifelong bonds with [host] Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" he continued. "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

"Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams," Shelton concluded. "It would not happen without you!"

Related Articles
huntergirl promo pics https://bmg.app.box.com/s/707lflpcs4y6m7oe7zypj6kks42mo40v Credit: Mike Rodway Cover: https://bmg.app.box.com/s/3aob2svchjjmx6lk78ey2auywhw6tq9p Credit: BMG Music Group
HunterGirl Revisits the Days Before 'American Idol': 'You're Just Praying Somebody Walks In and Sees You'
Sam Hunt performs on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Sam Hunt Shares Home Movies, Revisits Bucolic Childhood with Brothers in New Music Video 'Start Nowhere'
shane profitt promo photos Credit: Dustin Haney
Shane Profitt Walked Up to Chris Janson at a Sushi Restaurant and the Rest Is History: Living 'My Dream'
emily weisband wedding
Singer-Songwriter Emily Weisband Marries Dylan Toscano in Star-Studded Ceremony — See the Pics!
Mike Ryan
Mike Ryan Steps Into the Circle — Go Behind-the-Scenes of His Grand Old Opry Debut
Bryce Leatherwood The Voice
'The Voice's Bryce Leatherwood on Making Blake Shelton Proud: 'I Hope to Be Something Like Him One Day'
Thomas Rhett and mother Paige Braswell attend the 55th annual Country Music Association awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thomas Rhett's Mom Said 'No' When He Announced He Was Dropping Out of College to Write Songs
gwen stefani, blake shelton
Gwen Stefani on Why It's 'Good' for Her If Husband Blake Shelton Wins His Last Two 'Voice' Seasons
Chase Rice
Chase Rice Explains Why He Waited Years to Put His Late Father's Picture on Album Cover: 'He Would Be Proud'
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas 'Shell-Shocked' After Winning 'DWTS' Season 31: 'It Happened So Fast!'
Headline: John Legend Brings 'Special Guests' Daughter Luna and Son Miles to The Voice: 'My Biggest Fans' Hi there, can I please have a screen grab of John, Luna and Miles from this insta story for tout? thank u! https://instagram.com/stories/johnlegend/2976820265044042748?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
John Legend Brings 'Special Guests' Luna and Miles to 'The Voice' : 'My Biggest Fans'
madeline edwards
Madeline Edwards Channels Self-Confidence, Embraces Inclusivity in Video for 'Mama, Dolly, Jesus'
Kenny Chesney to Embark on Nostalgic I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea Ballerini — See the Dates
Kenny Chesney to Embark on Nostalgic I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea Ballerini — See the Dates!
lauren alaina fiance Cameron. Credit: Grand Ole Opry / Chris Hollo
Lauren Alaina Announces Engagement Onstage at the Opry: 'Make Some Noise for My Future Husband'
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Reveals She Originally Auditioned for 'The Voice' Before Finding Fame on 'X Factor'
Caroline Bryan's Instagram
Caroline Bryan Gives a Health Update Following Surgery, Shares Video of Herself Using New Wheelchair