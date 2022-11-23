Blake Shelton Jokingly Demands an Array of Requests for His 'The Voice' Retirement Gifts

Blake Shelton announced last month that this will be his last season on The Voice — so he's getting his list of parting gifts ready.

The coach, who is married to Gwen Stefani and back in a chair this season on the hit NBC competition series, recently joked to Entertainment Tonight about his retirement requests.

"I think an ATV," Shelton, 46, said of his top choice, joking that first-time coach Camila Cabello should buy one for him.

"Whoa, very big," Cabello, 25, teased in response. "Santa's budget is a little tight this year, I don't know."

The Voice. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

Shelton and his reality TV co-stars, which include John Legend along with Stefani and Cabello, sat down for their ET interview on Tuesday ahead of the live Top 10 results show.

The country star's second request was a "pallet" of Legend's LVE wine. "A mixture of his choice, but not a case — a pallet," he playfully specified.

Of his superstar wife, Shelton shared, "We split everything anyway, so whatever she buys herself."

"Can I redecorate the L.A. house?" asked Stefani, 53, to which her husband quickly shot back, "This is my retirement!"

In October, the "God's Country" singer announced that the next season of the singing-competition show will be his last — marking 23 consecutive seasons before his exit.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23," the country star wrote in an Instagram post. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

Shelton continued, "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Shelton then reflected on the relationships he cultivated on the show — and gave a shoutout to the contestants. But perhaps his most special memory is meeting Stefani on the show, whom he married last year following a 2020 engagement.

"I've made lifelong bonds with [host] Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!" he continued. "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach."

"Lastly, it's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams," Shelton concluded. "It would not happen without you!"